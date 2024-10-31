8 big coats for serious winter weather

Stay warm in even the coldest part of winter with coats designed to shield you from frigid temperatures. The warmest winter coats have a polyester shell and are usually insulated with duck or goose down. Down is the warmest choice because its clusters trap heat, but down alternatives are a great budget and animal-free option that keeps you feeling toasty on colder days. Wool is also a great alternative to down and is a great alternative if you are not into wearing puffy jackets.

Here are 8 big coats you should consider for cold winters:

Original price:$149.99

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket on Amazon is a favorite for its stylish look and storage. This warm coat has a warm fleece lined hood, six big pockets and special side zippers. It is a great option for serious winter weather in milder climates. Try Old Navy's Water-Resistant Quilted Long Puffer Jacket for $84.99, another great affordable option. This coat is polyester-filled and hits at the knee to keep your legs warm in colder weather.

Faced with a freezing winter, try this ultrawarm coat from L.L. Bean. The coat is filled with DownTek and is great for all activities and everyday comfort when temperatures dip. This heavyweight insulated coat provides optimum weather protection and comfort for full days in the harshest conditions. Or try this long down coat, $179.90 from Quince, to keep you warm during cold-weather adventures. The jacket's water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric makes it a win for any winter activity.

Cotopaxi's Fuego down jacket is made with responsibly sourced down and a ripstop nylon shell; use it alone in milder winter weather or as a layer when it gets seriously cold. For a down jacket you can wear on its own even in frigid weather, try Columbia Sportswear's Arctic Crest™ Down Jacket for $260. This jacket uses Omni-Heat Arctic technology – which uses biomimicry to imitate how a polar bear's fur keeps it warm – to attract the sun's rays via black dots on the lining.

Fjallraven's Skogso lightly padded winter jacket for men is a great outdoor garment for the year's colder months. The padded jacket resists wind and stays dry during short showers while ventilating out body moisture that builds up when you are active. The synthetic padding gives this jacket extra warmth, even in damp conditions. Carhartt's Duck Insulated Flannel-Lined Active Jacket, $109 at Amazon, is designed for high warmth in cold conditions.

Orolay fleece-lined parkas are lined with soft artificial fiber to keep you warm. They have a drawstring waist, a hi-lo hem and two slant zipper pockets. For $149, you could also opt for L.L. Bean's fleece-lined parka. The coat features low-bulk ColdShield insulation on the body and sleeves for enhanced cold-weather comfort.

Original price: $83.97

If you want serious winter warmth on a budget, try the Wantdo ski jacket for men. This jacket's premium insulation padding provides excellent warmth, allowing you to enjoy outdoor activities even in extremely low temperatures. Stay warm and dry on your winter hikes with the Decathlon Quechua coat for $79. This jacket is designed for temperatures as low as -10 Celcius.

If parkas and puffers cramp your style, try a wool coat instead. This wool-cashmere cocoon coat from Aritzia delivers warmth to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. This expertly tailored cocoon coat features a funnel neck, hidden placket closure and UnReal suede interlining for added warmth and wind protection. Buy this similarly styled wool coat from Quince for $169.90.

For luxurious warmth, try Canada Goose's Shelburne Parka Heritage. This jacket's thigh-length silhouette and fur hood trim will keep you warm without sacrificing style. Fjallraven's Nuuk Insulated Parka, $499.95 at Backcountry, is a luxury choice for frigid winters. The weatherproof exterior blocks out the wet and wind, while the proprietary insulation shields you from plummeting temps.