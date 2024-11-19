lululemon and Disney launch new Mickey Mouse inspired apparel line: check it out now

lululemon just released one of its best collections yet, thanks to its partnership with Disney! The new line features men's and women’s workout and lounge gear plus a line of accessories all featuring a version of Mickey Mouse paired with the classic lululemon logos.

Take advantage of the new Disney x lululemon launch and get yoga pants, oversized sweatshirts, shorts, hats and much more.

Women

Men

Accessories

Designed for yoga. The Align high-rise pant has the lululemon logo down the leg in a fun, Disney font. The high-rise fit makes them extremely comfortable, no matter what you’re doing.

Match your yoga pants with a Define jacket. It’s made from a buttery smooth material that won’t bunch while you’re working out. The zippered pockets are also the perfect place to store your phone or other valuables while in a yoga class, going for walks or just relaxing at home.

lululemon is famous for their high-rise leggings, and these Wunder Train ones won’t disappoint. With an adorable Mickey Mouse pattern and hidden pockets in the waistband, you’ll never get sick of this statement piece. Pair it with the matching sports bra for an even cuter look.

Go classic and simple with an oversized fleece hoodie featuring a Mickey outline. The soft fabric is heavyweight, making this an ideal hoodie for colder weather. There’s also a hidden phone sleeve in the pocket, so you’ll never lose track of your phone.

Relax in style with this Disney x lululemon sweatpants crossover. They come in a sleek-looking black with an adorable Mickey Mouse outline on the side and the lululemon logo on the other. They’re soft, stretchy and made from a heavyweight fabric for added comfort.

Get the whole history of Mickey represented on one shirt with the All Yours long-sleeve shirt. It features the sketch history of Mickey and is made from soft cotton that’s breathable but warm.

Is Mickey your favorite Disney character? You can get a classic Mickey Steady State pullover hoodie that’s warm and comes in a relaxed fit. You can choose from black or gray and get a sweatshirt that’s breathable but plenty warm for cold days.

The Steady State pants are so comfortable you’ll never want to wear another pair of sweatpants. They’re baggy, soft and have zippered pockets for safe storage.

lululemon’s Steady State crew has an embroidered Mickey on the chest and comes in a navy, black or gray option. It’s designed to fit loosely with added room in the chest and waist.

A pair of Pace Breaker shorts have the classic Mickey’s drawing down the leg and are made from a sweat-wicking and quick-drying material. It also has front pockets with hidden phone and coin sleeves.

Your water bottle doesn’t have to be boring. This Back to Life sport bottle has a fun Mickey and lululemon logo printed all down the bottle. It’s a 24 oz. bottle with a double-wall design that stops the bottle from sweating.

Go all out on your love for Mickey with a fleece bucket hat complete with Mickey Mouse ears. The plus, fleece texture makes this hat warm, but the sweat-wicking lining inside ensures your head doesn’t get overly heated.

Pair any of lululemon’s Disney collection with this adorable Mickey ball cap. It comes in a bright salmon color and has a durable, embroidered design.

When you just need to carry a few of your belongings, this belt bag with a Mickey and logo print is a great option. It’s made from water-repellant materials with a sophisticated Mickey and lululemon print.

The Warm Revelation beanie has a very cute, surprised Mickey face embroidered on the front. Choose from heather gray or black and get a hat that’s warm while still being breathable.

With this belt bag featuring a Mickey outline, you get a small but spacious bag to carry everything you need while you’re out. It slings over your shoulder, so it’s comfortable to wear, which is why it’s specially designed for hiking.