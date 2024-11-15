Deck the halls with holiday spirit with the Fox News Shop holiday collection

Christmas is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start crossing off gifts from your list as fast as possible. If you need some inspiration, the Fox News holiday collection is full of gifts for anyone in your life who’s constantly got Fox News playing in the background.

There’s a little something for everyone on the Fox News Shop, from Christmas sweaters to sherpa blankets, hoodies, coffee mugs and hats, all with festive Christmas patterns. Get your Fox News merch today, just in time for the holidays!

Show up to your holiday party in this classic Christmas sweater, featuring Fox News ornaments, Christmas lights and other holiday favorites. It’s comfy enough to wear all season long!

Envelop yourself in holiday spirit with a Fox News sherpa blanket. Pair it with the matching Fox News holiday sweater, and you're sure to stay nice and warm no matter how cold it gets outside. You can choose from three different blanket sizes: 60 x 80, 50 x 60 and 37 x 57.

12 DEALS FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP PERFECT FOR THE FALL SEASON

The holiday season brings cheer and excitement, but it also brings cold weather. This Fox News holiday hoodie can help you stay warm while you’re inside and out. It has a unisex fit and a nice soft lining for added comfort.

Do you prefer a crewneck sweatshirt over a hoodie? You can get the same Fox hoodie in a crewcut fit. It has a cute old-school Christmas design featuring a Fox News logo to show off your love for all things Fox.

GET EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE GOLF COURSE FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP

An ideal gift for most is a coffee mug they can sip their tea, coffee or hot toddies from. Fox’s holiday mug has a festive embroidery design with ornaments, reindeer, Christmas lights and Christmas trees.

Keep your head warm with a cuffed Fox beanie in either red or gray. The cuff features snowflakes surrounding the Fox News label, ideal for the holiday season and the entire winter as well. The hat is made from a comfortable material that’ll keep you warm but not overheated.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Fox gift wrapping paper is great for all the Fox News lovers in your family. It’s festive and makes a statement. Plus, it pairs well with all the designs on the merch from the rest of the Fox News Shop’s holiday collection.