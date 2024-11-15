Expand / Collapse search
Deck the halls with holiday spirit with the Fox News Shop holiday collection

Get in the holiday spirit with Fox News

Christopher Murray
Show off your Christmas spirit with these holiday finds from the Fox News Shop. 

Show off your Christmas spirit with these holiday finds from the Fox News Shop.

Christmas is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start crossing off gifts from your list as fast as possible. If you need some inspiration, the Fox News holiday collection is full of gifts for anyone in your life who’s constantly got Fox News playing in the background. 

There’s a little something for everyone on the Fox News Shop, from Christmas sweaters to sherpa blankets, hoodies, coffee mugs and hats, all with festive Christmas patterns. Get your Fox News merch today, just in time for the holidays!

Holiday sweater: $64.95

The ideal sweater to wear to your holiday parties. 

The ideal sweater to wear to your holiday parties.

Show up to your holiday party in this classic Christmas sweater, featuring Fox News ornaments, Christmas lights and other holiday favorites. It’s comfy enough to wear all season long!

Sherpa blanket: Starting at $49.95

Stay warm and cozy with this super soft Christmas blanket. 

Stay warm and cozy with this super soft Christmas blanket.

Envelop yourself in holiday spirit with a Fox News sherpa blanket. Pair it with the matching Fox News holiday sweater, and you're sure to stay nice and warm no matter how cold it gets outside. You can choose from three different blanket sizes: 60 x 80, 50 x 60 and 37 x 57.

Unisex holiday hoodie: $39.95

Your new favorite sweatshirt you'll want to wear all winter long. 

Your new favorite sweatshirt you'll want to wear all winter long.

The holiday season brings cheer and excitement, but it also brings cold weather. This Fox News holiday hoodie can help you stay warm while you’re inside and out. It has a unisex fit and a nice soft lining for added comfort. 

Holiday crewneck sweater: $36.95

This crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect way to show your holiday spirit. 

This crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect way to show your holiday spirit.

Do you prefer a crewneck sweatshirt over a hoodie? You can get the same Fox hoodie in a crewcut fit. It has a cute old-school Christmas design featuring a Fox News logo to show off your love for all things Fox. 

Holiday two-tone mug: $16.95

Drink all your favorite holiday hot drinks from this festive mug. 

Drink all your favorite holiday hot drinks from this festive mug.

An ideal gift for most is a coffee mug they can sip their tea, coffee or hot toddies from. Fox’s holiday mug has a festive embroidery design with ornaments, reindeer, Christmas lights and Christmas trees.

Cuffed beanie: $24.95

Show everyone your love of Fox News while staying warm this winter season.

Show everyone your love of Fox News while staying warm this winter season.

Keep your head warm with a cuffed Fox beanie in either red or gray. The cuff features snowflakes surrounding the Fox News label, ideal for the holiday season and the entire winter as well. The hat is made from a comfortable material that’ll keep you warm but not overheated. 

Fox gift wrapping paper: $7.95

For all the gifts going to the Fox News lovers in your family, use this wrapping paper. 

For all the gifts going to the Fox News lovers in your family, use this wrapping paper.

Fox gift wrapping paper is great for all the Fox News lovers in your family. It’s festive and makes a statement. Plus, it pairs well with all the designs on the merch from the rest of the Fox News Shop’s holiday collection. 

