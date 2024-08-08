August is wellness month, here's how to up your wellness game

Prioritizing self-care is something many people forget to do. Life gets busy, thanks to work, family and everyday tasks, so it’s easy to avoid relaxing even when you really need it. August is wellness month, a time to remember why you need self-care.

Are you ready to up your self-care routine and actually stick to it? This long list of wellness products will make you want to put your feet up and take some time for yourself.

You can get most of the items on our list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start shopping today.

Original price: $12.99

Anyone who gets headaches frequently or spends the day looking at a monitor needs a cooling gel eye mask. They can help soothe your eyes and relax your face muscles, keeping headaches at bay. This gel eye mask from Amazon can be used as a hot or cold mask and still gives you the ability to see, so you can relax with a good book or TV at the end of the day. Walmart also sells reusable gel eye masks for just a few dollars.

Meditation is a practice that can help you stay calm and find the relaxation you need. When you get started, sitting can be uncomfortable, so a sturdy meditation cushion can be helpful. Amazon has the well-loved Retrospec mediation cushion in a few different colors. Gaiam also sells meditation pillows and yoga gear.

A heat pack you can stick in the microwave for a few minutes can do wonders in helping you relax. They ease tense muscles and keep you warm in the winter. Warmies has neck heat packs that are cozy and soft. They also have lavender-scented heat packs you can also put in the freezer when you need a cold pack.

Original price: $59.99

Do you have frequent neck pain? A neck massager can take care of that for you. They simply wrap around your neck and massage major pain points. Both Amazon and Walmart sell affordable neck massagers.

A meditation and mindfulness app can help keep you accountable throughout your wellness journey. Headspace is a popular app that has guided meditations, exercises to relieve stress and sleep stories and music.

Cranial pillows are unique pillows that look sort of like a whale’s tail and are designed to relax the muscles in your neck, shoulders and back. When you have a headache, lying on one of these pillows can help loosen the muscles and relieve your pain.

An Oura ring measures a large variety of biometrics so you can understand why you’re feeling a certain way. It collects data on your sleep, activity, stress levels and heart rate. Plus, the ring is stylish and comfortable to wear the whole day.

A lot of people can’t sleep without some sort of noise, but TV or podcasts can be too stimulating. A sound machine provides soothing sounds to listen to, meant to gently coax you to sleep. The Hatch Restore 2 is a top-of-the-line sound machine and alarm clock combination that gently wakes you up and helps get you to sleep. Amazon has a sound machine that’s more affordable, but still offers plenty of sound choices.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Humidifiers help your skin from drying out and keep you breathing clean air. A portable humidifier lets you take the humidifier from room to room. Amazon has an affordable portable humidifier, but for a long-lasting option, Canopy has a mini humidifier that’s strong but compact.

12 AIR PURIFIERS TO HELP YOU THROUGH ALLERGY SEASON

There’s nothing better than a nice hot shower when you need to relax. For the ultimate shower, a Hai smart showerhead takes your shower up a notch. It has a Bluetooth technology that tracks your water usage to show your environmental impact over time and has multiple settings, from a high-pressure stream to a spa-like mist. The showerhead also has LED lights that let you know when the water is your preferred temperature.