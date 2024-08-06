'Harold and the Purple Crayon' movie cast brings classic 1955 children's book to life

A movie adaptation of a nostalgic children’s book hit theaters this month, and the cast sat down with Fox News to discuss bringing imagination to life.

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" is a story written by Crockett Johnson that was first released in 1955. It's about a boy who embarks on a wild imaginative adventure that takes place at night.

In the 2024 film, actor Zachary Levi goes from the imaginative world to the physical world — all with his trusty purple crayon.

10 CLASSIC KIDS BOOKS FROM DECADES AGO THAT BOTH YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN CAN ENJOY

Levi told Fox News that his character represents an "infectious light" who has "nothing but optimism and positivity and joy."

He said that this becomes an issue when his character steps into the real world as he’s "forced to deal with all of the negative aspects."

Actress Zooey Deschanel, whose character is named Terri, told Fox News that the film brought one of her favorite childhood stories to life.

BOOK MAY INSPIRE CONFIDENCE IN KIDS TODAY, SAYS STYLIST-TURNED-AUTHOR: THEY ARE ‘CAPABLE OF ANYTHING’

"It’s such a sweet, small story that’s … for really little kids, and then they made it cinematic, and it’s for everybody," she said.

Actor Lil Rel Howery plays a character named Moose and said that the movie is an example of unlimited imagination.

He told Fox News, "A lot of times as parents, we can keep it too real for our children. Let them use their imagination as long as they can."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

The comedian and father of three emphasized that an active imagination is "what keeps us functioning, keeps us creative."

He continued, "I think this movie does a good job of showing you both sides of that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the original children’s book, Harold, a young boy, goes for a walk at night with his oversize purple crayon, according to HarperCollins, the New York-based publisher of the book.

After drawing a world of excitement, he and the crayon travel across the globe before going back to bed, according to HarperCollins.

The classic has since then had other book spinoffs featuring Harold’s character.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film adaptation of "Harold and the Purple Crayon," directed by Carlos Saldanha, is in theaters now.