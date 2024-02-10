Book may inspire confidence in kids today, says stylist-turned-author: They are 'capable of anything'

Samantha Brown knows the power of a good outfit — and of books to share important messages with children.

Having worked in the fashion industry for more than 25 years — and having owned her own styling agency for 13 years — New York City-based Brown knows more than most about how clothes can impact a person and those around that person.

Now, with a new book, she's also hoping to inspire confidence in the next generation of fashionistas.

The book, "Dressing Up: Pip's Truly Fashionable Tale," tells the story of Pip, a young girl who lives in the Big Apple.

In a series of ever-stylish outfits, Pip goes on adventures with her mother in the city, including out to a restaurant, on the subway and to a fashion show.

Pip is inspired by Brown's daughter, 2-year-old Phoenix.

Throughout the book, Pip reminds readers that "these clothes, they will take you where you want to be. They’ll open doors wide, just you wait and see."

It is a message that Brown hopes young readers will take with them.

"With the thousands of clients that I've dressed, I have observed one thing that has always been true: It is really not about the clothes," she told Fox News Digital.

"It's about how you feel in your clothes."

Becoming a mother, she explained, and having to dress her daughter, prompted her to do some thinking about "the transformative power of getting dressed."

"It can quite literally change the direction of your life," she said.

Throughout the book, Pip takes naps and then wakes up in a completely different place and in a different outfit — something that Brown said was inspired by her activities with her daughter.

"I loved the idea of clothes being the magic transport that took her all around New York City," she said.

Children, said Brown, should learn as early as possible that "they are capable of anything and that feeling confident can empower them to do amazing things."

"I wanted this book to be beautiful, light and fun, with an easily digestible message," she told Fox News Digital.

"If young readers enjoy the adventures in the pages of ‘Dressing Up,’ I hope they will feel empowered to be creative, experiment and find their confidence through dressing."

"Dressing Up: Pip's Truly Fashionable Tale" goes on sale on March 5 but can be pre-ordered now, Brown told Fox News Digital.

Brown is a renowned professional stylist whose work has appeared in Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour and many other publications.

