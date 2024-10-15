Giant pandas arrive at new home in Washington, D.C. Zoo via FedEx: 'Precious cargo'

Two giant pandas were delivered via FedEx to their brand-new home at Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo on Tuesday.

Bao Li and Qing Bao, meaning "precious vigor" and "green treasure," began their journey to their new home on Monday from China. FedEx created a custom-decaled "Panda Express" Boeing 777F to transport the pair, who landed at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday morning.



The bears were safely transported in specially-designed crates with a police escort to the National Zoo.

Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived nearly one year after several beloved pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo loaned in an exchange agreement with China had to be returned when negotiations with the Chinese government went south.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for the pandas’ arrival, and we’re thrilled to welcome Bao Li and Qing Bao to Washington, D.C., the only place you can see giant pandas for free in the nation," said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI in a press release.



The Smithsonian National Zoo sits on 163 acres in Washington, D.C. and features over 2,200 species of animals without an entrance fee.



"The safe delivery of Bao Li and Qing Bao to the U.S. demonstrates our commitment to leveraging the extensive FedEx global network to connect communities," said Richard W. Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx in a release.

"We are honored to once again serve as the trusted transportation provider and are proud to deliver this precious cargo aboard the FedEx Panda Express."



The pandas must be quarantined for at least thirty days in the panda house after their trip, according to a release.



The pandas are officially making their public debut on January 24, 2025.