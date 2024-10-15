Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Giant pandas arrive at new home in Washington, D.C. Zoo via FedEx: 'Precious cargo'

The pair of giant pandas will make their official public debut on January 24, 2025.

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Giant pandas arrive in Washington, D.C. after long journey from China Video

Giant pandas arrive in Washington, D.C. after long journey from China

Bao Li and Qing Bao, two three-year-old giant pandas, arrived from China on Tuesday to Washington, D.C. aboard the Panda Express by FedEx to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Credit: WTTG

Two giant pandas were delivered via FedEx to their brand-new home at Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo on Tuesday.

Bao Li and Qing Bao, meaning "precious vigor" and "green treasure," began their journey to their new home on Monday from China. FedEx created a custom-decaled "Panda Express" Boeing 777F to transport the pair, who landed at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday morning.

PUMPKIN WEIGHING 2,471 POUNDS WINS CALIFORNIA CONTEST

The bears were safely transported in specially-designed crates with a police escort to the National Zoo. 

Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived nearly one year after several beloved pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo loaned in an exchange agreement with China had to be returned when negotiations with the Chinese government went south.

Panda Express FedEx

The pair of giant pandas arrived in the United States via the "Panda Express" Boeing 777F from FedEx. (WTTG)

"Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for the pandas’ arrival, and we’re thrilled to welcome Bao Li and Qing Bao to Washington, D.C., the only place you can see giant pandas for free in the nation," said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI in a press release. 

WOMAN CAUGHT SMUGGLING 29 PROTECTED TURTLES FROM US TO CANADA

The Smithsonian National Zoo sits on 163 acres in Washington, D.C. and features over 2,200 species of animals without an entrance fee.

"The safe delivery of Bao Li and Qing Bao to the U.S. demonstrates our commitment to leveraging the extensive FedEx global network to connect communities," said Richard W. Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx in a release.

Giant Panda

Bao Li and Qing Bao were transported to Washington D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo earlier this week. (Smithsonian National Zoo)

"We are honored to once again serve as the trusted transportation provider and are proud to deliver this precious cargo aboard the FedEx Panda Express." 

The pandas must be quarantined for at least thirty days in the panda house after their trip, according to a release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
 
The pandas are officially making their public debut on January 24, 2025. 

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

Deals