German shepherd dog looking for quiet home with big yard after Texas rescue: Meet Dale

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. is looking for someone to take home one of their pups.

Dale is a one-year-old German shepherd who was recently found as a stray in Texas.

The roughly 54-pound boy was rescued by the Rescue Paw Foundation and then transferred to ARF in East Hampton, New York, shortly after.

Although most of his story is unknown, the organization is spreading the word that Dale is available for adoption.

ARF describes him as a sweet but sensitive dog who is loyal to his bones.

The German shepherd knows his basic commands, which may lead one to think he had a loving home prior to being found — and he can walk well on a leash.

Dale loves to play with his toys and is known to raid the organization's toy bin often.

Although Dale is loving and sweet and gets along well with other dogs, he’s not a fan of cats, the organization said.

Because of this, ARF is recommending that Dale go to a home where no cats are currently living.

The one-year-old dog would adjust well to a quiet home with a big backyard, per ARF.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has been helping homeless and abandoned pets find their forever homes since its founding in 1974.

Since then, ARF has saved over 30,000 cats and dogs through partnerships with rescues across the country.

Anyone interested in learning more about Dale can visit the group's website.

The site arfhamptons.org has more information on the adoptable pet.