LIFESTYLE

German shepherd dog looking for quiet home with big yard after Texas rescue: Meet Dale

Dale is a one-year-old dog who was found as a stray in Texas

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. is looking for someone to take home one of their pups. 

Dale is a one-year-old German shepherd who was recently found as a stray in Texas. 

The roughly 54-pound boy was rescued by the Rescue Paw Foundation and then transferred to ARF in East Hampton, New York, shortly after.

NEW YORK ANIMAL RESCUE SAYS SURRENDERED BLOODHOUND DOG IS LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME: MEET DUKE

Although most of his story is unknown, the organization is spreading the word that Dale is available for adoption.

ARF describes him as a sweet but sensitive dog who is loyal to his bones. 

Dog sitting

Dale is a one-year-old German shepherd who was found in Texas.

The German shepherd knows his basic commands, which may lead one to think he had a loving home prior to being found — and he can walk well on a leash.

NEW YORK DOG WHO LOVES TO PLAY FETCH AND GO TO THE BEACH IS UP FOR ADOPTION: MEET BO

Dale loves to play with his toys and is known to raid the organization's toy bin often.

Dog profile

Dale is 54 pounds and is looking for a home with a big backyard.

Although Dale is loving and sweet and gets along well with other dogs, he’s not a fan of cats, the organization said. 

Because of this, ARF is recommending that Dale go to a home where no cats are currently living.

NEW YORK ADOPTABLE DOG KNOWN FOR ‘HUGE AND KISSES’ AWAITS A WONDERFUL NEW HOME

The one-year-old dog would adjust well to a quiet home with a big backyard, per ARF.

Dog standing

Dale is known as a sweet and loving pup by the ARF Hamptons staff.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has been helping homeless and abandoned pets find their forever homes since its founding in 1974.

Since then, ARF has saved over 30,000 cats and dogs through partnerships with rescues across the country.

Dog profiles

A New York German shepherd is up for adoption after being found as a stray in Texas.

Anyone interested in learning more about Dale can visit the group's website.

The site arfhamptons.org has more information on the adoptable pet.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 