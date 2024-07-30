Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Georgia boy advances to top 100 in USA Mullet Championship: 'My friends think it's cool'

Soon-to-be sixth grader from Cumming, Georgia, says he always gets compliments on his hair

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Patrick Hayes of Cumming, Georgia, has been growing his mullet since he was 7 years old.

The 11-year-old has become a top 100 finalist in the USA Mullet Championship.

It's his first time competing in the event, he told Fox News Digital via email.

"[I] saw it last year and thought it looked cool. Everyone says that I need to be on TV with hair like this. We thought it would be a fun event," Hayes said.

georgia mullet fifth grader

Patrick Hayes of Cumming, Georgia, has been growing his mullet since he was 7 years old. (Michael Hayes)

The USA Mullet Championship has grown from a local Michigan competition in 2020 to a national event among all states.

Mullet wearers of all ages can participate in the competition in the kid, teen and adult categories.

Hayes said his hairdo is a conversation starter.

"My friends think it's cool, it's how all of my friends know me, and I get compliments all the time about it," he said.

ga mullet championship

"My friends think it's cool, it's how all of my friends know me, and I get compliments all the time about it," Patrick Hayes of Georgia told Fox News Digital in an email. (Michael Hayes)

The "business in the front, party in the back" hairstyle has been notably rocked by musicians David Bowie and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Part of the championship funds go to the Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that provides mortgage-free homes to critically-wounded combat veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the USA Mullet Championship website.

"I just love how this is for a great cause, it's not just about mullets," dad Michael Hayes told Fox News Digital via email. "Such a fun way to start the school year off for him!"

GA boy mullet championship

Patrick Hayes has advanced to the top 100 contestants in the USA Mullet Championship. He's been growing his hairstyle since he was 7 years old. will be selecting the top three "most majestic mullets" on Aug. 28.  (Michael Hayes)

The first round of voting ends Tuesday night for the top 25 contestants.

This year, the competition will be selecting the top three "most majestic mullets" on Aug. 28.

Fox News Digital reached out to the USA Mullet Championship for additional comment.