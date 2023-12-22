Nebraska travel guide: Unmissable sights and activities around the Cornhusker State

Welcome to Nebraska, a state brimming with diverse attractions and experiences.

From towering rock formations to vibrant cultural hubs, Nebraska beckons travelers with a tapestry of captivating destinations.

Whether you're drawn to historical landmarks, immersive museums or the serenity of its natural landscapes, Nebraska has something for every adventurer and enthusiast.

1. Chimney Rock National Historic Site

This towering rock formation holds historical significance as a navigational landmark along the Oregon Trail, California Trail and Mormon Trail during the westward expansion in the 19th century.

Today, it's a preserved area, offering visitors a chance to learn about the history of westward expansion, Native American cultures, and the geological formations that shaped the landscape.

2. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is known for its collection of animals and exhibits.

It's one of the most esteemed zoos globally, attracting visitors with its diverse wildlife and conservation efforts.

The zoo spans over 130 acres and features various habitats, including the Lied Jungle, a massive indoor rainforest; the Desert Dome, showcasing a variety of desert ecosystems; and the Scott Aquarium, offering an array of marine life and underwater viewing areas.

3. Sand Hills

Nebraska's Sand Hills region is a unique area covering around a quarter of the state's land area.

It's characterized by rolling grass-covered sand dunes and vast open spaces, making it one of the largest sand dune formations in the United States.

Discover picturesque landscapes and winding rivers that are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and birdwatchers.

4. Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum

Located near Ashland, this museum showcases aviation history and the aircraft and artifacts associated with it.

The museum features an extensive collection of aircraft, missiles, and aerospace artifacts, showcasing the evolution of aviation and its role in the country's defense history.

It includes iconic planes such as the B-17 Flying Fortress, B-29 Superfortress, B-36 Peacemaker, B-52 Stratofortress, SR-71 Blackbird, and many others.

5. Pioneer Village

Located in Minden, this living history museum offers a collection of over 50,000 items, including antique automobiles, tractors, wagons, and various artifacts showcasing rural life, agriculture, transportation, and industry.

Established by Harold Warp in the 1950s, this museum village spans over 20 acres and features numerous artifacts and exhibits that depict life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

6. Carhenge

Carhenge is a quirky roadside attraction located near Alliance, Nebraska.

This sight to see is an automotive replica of England's renowned Stonehenge; but instead of massive stones, Carhenge is constructed entirely from vintage cars painted gray.

The installation mimics the structure and layout of Stonehenge, aligning the cars to match the positions of the ancient stones.

7. The Archway

The Archway provides a look at the history of westward expansion and the role that Nebraska and the surrounding region played in the nation's development.

This attraction offers an immersive experience for tourists and history enthusiasts, highlighting the significant events, people, and cultures that shaped the landscape of the American frontier.

8. Scotts Bluff National Monument

Scotts Bluff National Monument is a striking rock formation with trails offering panoramic views, rich history and opportunities for hiking and exploring.

This National Park protects over 3,000 acres of historic overland trail remnants, mixed-grass prairie, rugged badlands, towering bluffs and riparian area along the North Platte River.