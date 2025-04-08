7 garment care essentials that will help extend the life of your clothing

Extending the life of your wardrobe comes down to how you care for your clothing. Something as simple as following care instructions can go a long way in keeping our favorite pieces looking better for longer.

You may also consider whether you are over-laundering clothing. Jeans and other hard-wearing materials can be worn multiple times. Cutting down on washes can help these staples maintain their color and shape.

To make your clothes last longer, wash them less frequently, use cold water, wash inside out, air dry and store them properly. Also, address stains immediately, avoid overloading the washing machine and follow care label instructions. A mesh laundry bag is also ideal for your delicates. This helps protect them from snagging or getting damaged during washing.

Wash your delicates in a mesh bag to keep them safe from tangles and snags. This bundle of fine-mesh bags from Laundress New York includes one small bag, ideal for hosiery and lingerie, and one large bag, ideal for sweaters and larger items. This bundle of mesh bags, $11.99 at Walmart, includes one large bag, two medium ones and two smaller bags for all of your laundry needs.

You may be using Shout for your everyday stain remover needs. Carry these on-the-go wipes to spot-treat stains at the scene before they have a chance to set in. Or try this stain remover solution, $20 from the Laundress, that can remove red wine, coffee and blood stains. This powerful remover is formulated with a triple enzyme blend that targets stubborn stains from your favorite clothing.

Whenever possible, air dry your clothes to avoid heat damage and shrinkage. A drying rack, like this option from Walmart, is an easy way to air dry your clothes if you are limited on space. This space-saving design has seven levels for drying a wide variety of clothing at the same time.

This drying rack, $18.99 at OXO, is made especially for sweaters. It features a sweater-sized mesh drying surface to lay your garment flat.

Take special care of your cashmere with a comb that can help against pilling and maintain the appearance of your natural fiber garments. This comb's fine mesh teeth are designed for delicate fibers and effectively remove pilling, leaving your items looking brand new. The Laundress New York has a similar comb for $22, suitable for cashmere and other fine knitwear and outerwear pieces.

A clothing steamer can help protect your clothing, especially delicate fabrics, by removing wrinkles and freshening garments without the risk of scorching or damage from direct heat. This professional garment steamer with foot pedal power control from Macy's is powerful and is ready to steam fast. It also has large water tanks that ensure an extended duration of continuous steaming.

For something smaller, try the Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer. This midsize handheld steamer has five settings to smooth out wrinkles in clothing and upholstery. It heats up in 40 seconds and delivers 15 to 20 minutes of continuous steam.

Dryer balls can be better for your garments than dryer sheets, offering natural softening, reduced drying time, and a more eco-friendly option. Molly's Suds Wool dryer balls are 100% hand-felted wool balls that can reduce drying time by up to 30%. They are made from humanely sheared sheep and are safe for all dryers and all laundry, including towels, comforters, clothing, baby laundry, delicates and cloth diapers.

Nellie's dryer balls, $17.99 at the Container Store, have a unique design to lift and separate fabrics while relaxing fibers, reducing wrinkles and softening fabrics. They will also help shorten your drying cycle.

Proper storage is key to maintaining the quality of your clothes. Hanging garments like suits, dresses and blouses on wooden hangers helps maintain their form and keep these items looking better for longer. This pack of 30 wooden hangers from Amazon comes with notches along the shoulders to easily hang shirts, blouses, dresses and suits.

Velvet hangers, $9.98 at Walmart for a pack of 30, are another great alternative for storing clothes. The flocked, velvet-like surface creates friction to prevent clothes from slipping. Their slim design is also ideal for fighting off creases, wrinkles and shoulder bumps.