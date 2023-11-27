Amazon holiday deals: 15 gifts that cost less than $100

Are you making that list and checking it twice? You can grab the perfect gift for everyone on your list while staying under a budget of $100. Whether you're searching for top gifts for him, her, the kids, or maybe yourself, Amazon has plenty of great finds that will surely be a hit.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) — including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime — you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 15 perfect choices, all with less than a $100 price tag:

Nextmug - Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug $129.95, now $89.95

Keep your preferred brew at the perfect temperature, wherever you are, with this self-heating coffee mug. The mug has three temperature settings: Warm (130 F), Hot (140 F) and Piping (150 F). The mug has a long-lasting battery to keep beverages at the ideal temperature for hours. The cup can be placed on the Docking Coaster to keep beverages at your preferred temperature indefinitely.

Bluetooth Beanie Hat Headphones $27.91, now $22.33

This Bluetooth Beanie Hat has built-in Bluetooth wireless earphones. It can be paired with a mobile phone for up to 20 hours of wireless music and hands-free calls.

RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager $129.99, now $69.99

The RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager is designed to help relieve eye strain, puffiness and dry eyes. It uses gentle vibrations and heat to help alleviate eye strain and fatigue caused by extended use of digital devices, reading, or driving. It has built-in heating pads that provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit and is Bluetooth-friendly to pair the experience with relaxing music.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00, now $86.88

Use these AirTags to keep track of your keys, wallet, luggage, backpack and more in the Find My app. The AirTag can be shared with up to five people, so friends and family can keep track of items everyone uses.

Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine, Night Light $69.99

The Hatch Rest Sound Machine is a night light, sound machine and wake-up time alert all in one device. It can be used as a night light and sound machine for a nursery and set up as an "okay to wake" clock for toddlers. You can adjust settings and set timers remotely with a smartphone or control the volume and nightlight by touching the easy-access buttons on the device.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $129.00, now $89.99

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds are lightweight and comfortable with a battery life of up to 5 hours of listening and 3 hours of talk time. They also have a charging case that can hold multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening.

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $49.99, now $22.99

The fifth-generation Echo Dot is faster, has a better bass, a more useful display and a new temperature sensor than previous generations. You can play music, audiobooks and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

Panel Sound Pickleball Paddles $39.95

Gift your loved ones this set of Panel Sound Pickleball Paddles. The paddles are made with a strong fiberglass face and a polypropylene honeycomb core, which makes them lightweight, strong and durable. Pickleball is easy to pick up and a fun way to stay in shape.

AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit $99.95, now $65.00

This AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit will surely please any aspiring chef. The kit grows up to 3 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers year-round - no sun, soil, or green thumb required.

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper $94.95

These UGG Women's Scuffette II Slippers are made with soft suede and sheepskin. The sheepskin lining wicks moisture away from your feet to keep them warm and cozy all winter.

Thermajane Long Johns Pajama Set Cold Weather $39.99, now $29.99

Thermajane Long Johns Pajama Set has a fleece lining and stretchable fabric to keep you warm in the harshest winter weather. It is available in sizes XXS to XXXL and comes in 12 different colors.

Bean Box World Coffee Tour $94.00

Treat the coffee lover on your list to this gourmet coffee bean box sampler. The set includes 16 expertly-curated coffees from the world's top-producing regions. Each bag contains 1.8 ounces of freshly roasted, whole-bean coffee, tasting notes and brewing tips.

TIMEMORE Chestnut C2 Manual Coffee Grinder $69.00

The Timemore Chestnut C2 Manual Coffee Grinder is a manual coffee grinder that has a capacity of 25g. The grinder features a double-bearing central axis for even coffee powder particle grinding and can produce a single cup of coffee in 30 seconds.

Rumpl The Original Puffy $110, now $82.50

Take warmth and comfort on the go with Rumpl, The Original Puffy. This portable, packable blanket can be used anywhere and is made with a ripstop shell that is water-resistant, rip-proof, lightweight and warm. Perfect for watching a soccer game.

HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Color Photo Printer $79.99

With the press of a button, the HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Color Photo Printer will turn digital memories into physical memorabilia. This printer gives the gift of customizing, editing, printing selfies and other photos.