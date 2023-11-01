Expand / Collapse search
Keep the chill away with these jackets you can find on Amazon

Discover a wide selection of winter coats on Amazon to keep you warm this winter

A warm jacket can help you fall in love with winter weather.  (iStock)

As winter approaches, it's important to be ready for the cold weather. Make sure you have the necessary gear to stay warm and protected. Amazon offers a wide selection of coats, which are an essential part of any winter outfit, to help you stay cozy and shielded from the elements.

Amazon offers a diverse range of jackets that will protect you from the cold and wet weather. Get your hands on these highly popular layers to stay cozy throughout winter. Take advantage of the wide selection of winter coats for the entire family available on Amazon, ensuring you stay warm this winter.

5 Best Sellers in Men's Outerwear Jackets

5 Best Sellers in Women's Outerwear Jackets

5 Best Sellers in Girls Outerwear Jackets

5 Best Sellers in Boys Outerwear Jackets

Amazon Essentials Men's Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Vest, $22.43

Amazon Essentials Men's Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Vest

This puffer vest is great for layering (Amazon)

This sherpa-lined puffer vest can be the perfect layering piece to help keep you warm all season long. You can use the full-zip vest as a finishing touch to a cool-weather look or a comfy base layer when it's time to bundle up.

Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket $139.99

Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket

Carhartt makes a durable winter jacket (Amazon)

The sherpa lining in Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Jacket is designed to keep you warm while you work hard. Reviews said the jacket provided exceptional warmth that is perfect for bitter winters.  

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip $25.72

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip

Customers love Wranglers' qualty (Amazon)

Wrangler's Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter Zip can be perfect for keeping the fall chill away or as a base layer under heavier coats. The quarter-zip has an extra layer of fleece lining at the back to help lock in warmth.

BALEAF Men's Running Jacket $49.99

BALEAF Men's Running Jacket

Running in the cold? Try this jacket on for size

The BALEAF Men's Running Jacket is a number-one bestseller in performance jackets. Reviewers love that it is warm but lightweight enough to wear during runs or outdoor physical fitness. The jacket comes with a detachable hood that features a high neck and elastic hem to easily block out chilly wind.

Columbia Men's Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket $160.00

Columbia Men's Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket

This puffer jacket will keep you warm on the coldest days

Columbia Men's Buck Butte Insulated jacket is a heavier option for colder days with an insulated hood. The jacket is made for men with a modern, active fit. 

PRETTY GARDEN Women's 2023 Winter Coat $55.99

PRETTY GARDEN Women's 2023 Winter Coat

You won't sacrifice warmth for style with this jacket (Amazon)

Make a fashion statement and keep warm with the PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fashion Winter Coat Long Sleeve. The sherpa jacket is made of super-soft, double-fleece fabric to keep you warm even on colder winter days.

WenVen Women's Winter Thicken Puffer Coat Warm Jacket $105.99

WenVen Women's Winter Thicken Puffer Coat Warm Jacket

This puffer coat is the ultimate for warmth (Amazon)

The WenVen Women's Winter Thicken Puffer Coat is designed for optimal warmth and comfort. The coat comes with a removable hood and is water-repellant. 

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $151.99

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Customers love this coat with plenty of pockets (Amazon)

Reviewers love the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for its warmth and convenient pockets. The down jacket boasts 6 large pockets to help you easily store any other winter essentials.

Amazon Essentials Women's Midweight Puffer Vest $49.90

Amazon Essentials Women's Midweight Puffer Vest

You can get this vest in a variety of colors

Reviewers loved the quality and fit of this  Amazon Essentials Women's Midweight Puffer Vest. The fully lined, quilted vest can be worn with a long-sleeved t-shirt for brisk fall days or layered with a sweater during colder winter. The coat comes in a selection of vibrant colors.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip $60.00

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip

You won't sacrifice warmth with this lightweight option (Amazon)

You can wear the Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip to keep warm during cold winter days. This full zip fleece is designed with a modern classic fit and is lightweight enough to keep you comfortable during outdoor activity. 

Columbia Girls' Benton Springs Fleece $36.00

Columbia Girls' Benton Springs Fleece

Get this jacket on sale now (Amazon)

Similar features to the adult women's version, the girl's Columbia Girls' Benton Springs Fleece may become a staple in your active child's closet this winter. The plush fleece material makes this the perfect jacket to wear alone or as a mid-layer for added warmth in any winter activity. 

Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket $40.00

Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket

This jacket checks all the right boxes

The Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket is a lightweight layer. It is easily packable into its drawstring pouch for on-the-go chilly adventures.

Eddie Bauer Girls' Reversible Jacket $49.99

Eddie Bauer Girls' Reversible Jacket

Keep warm and look cute (Amazon)

The Eddie Bauer Girls' Reversible Jacket gives you two jackets for the price of one. The waterproof quilted puffer jacket raincoat with sherpa fur lining is reversible. The coat is designed to keep your kid toasty while not restricting movement during adventures.

OshKosh B'Gosh Girls' Perfect Colorblocked Heavyweight Jacket Coat $49.99

OshKosh B'Gosh Girls' Perfect Colorblocked Heavyweight Jacket Coat

Brighten a winter day with this coat (Amazon)

This OshKosh B'Gosh Girls' Perfect Colorblocked Heavyweight Jacket can turn a cold winter day warm and bright. Reviewers say the coat is durable, warm and cozy – all important aspects to consider when selecting a child's winter coat.

Juicy Couture Heavyweight Girls Winter Jacket $39.99

Juicy Couture Heavyweight Girls Winter Jacket

Get high-fashion at a bargain price with this coat (Amazon)

This beautiful Juicy Couture Heavyweight Girls Winter Jacket can keep your child warm and fashionable on the playground. The coat is designed to offer premium insulation with a quilted liner, soft waterproof shell, fur-lined hood, high neck, button flap closure and cuffed sleeves to lock the cold out and keep the warmth inside.

Under Armour Boys' Pronto Puffer Jacket $68.98

Under Armour Boys' Pronto Puffer Jacket

This jacket is waterproof

Under Armour Boys' Pronto Puffer is a midweight, water-repellent jacket. The all-over quilting, insulated with midweight heat technology, is designed for optimal warmth. Reviewers said the coat is well constructed, fits perfectly size-wise, and has an easy zipper. It's on sale now at 14% off the list price. 

Carhartt Boys' Canvas Insulated Hooded Active Jacket $49.99

Carhartt Boys' Canvas Insulated Hooded Active Jacket

Get classic Carhart warmth (Amazon)

This Carhartt Boys' Canvas Insulated Hooded Active Jacket is a bestseller because of its comfort and coziness. They keep the wind out while still being easy to move in.

Marvel Avengers Zip-Up Winter Coat Puffer Jacket Toddler to Big Kid $54.38

Marvel Avengers Zip-Up Winter Coat Puffer Jacket Toddler to Big Kid

Pretend play and stay warm with this coat (Amazon)

Make your little Marvel comic book fans happy this winter with the Marvel Avengers Zip-Up Winter Coat Puffer Jacket. Get the jacket in Hulk, Spiderman, Black Panther, or Captain America design. The coat will keep your child warm while playing dress-up in the winter months. 

Bumeex Kids Sherpa Fleece Lined Jacket $59.99

Bumeex Kids Sherpa Fleece Lined Jacket

Keep you boy cozy with this jacket (Amazon)

This Bumeex Kids Sherpa Fleece Lined Jacket has a thick design to keep your boy warm and dry this winter. Reviewers said the jacket is soft, comfy and warm – perfect for a crisp autumn day.

Pokemon French Terry Zip Up Varsity Bomber Jacket $43.88

Pokemon French Terry Zip Up Varsity Bomber Jacket

You'll be on trend with this jacket (Amazon)

This lighter-weight French Terry Zip Up Varsity Bomber jacket is perfect for Pokemon fans. The jacket is slightly thicker than a regular windbreaker, and reviews said it is easy to wear. 

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.