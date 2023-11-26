Christmas stocking stuffer ideas: 5 cool gifts to grab today on Amazon

While the gifts under the tree may be the main attraction, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without fun little surprises in the stockings of loved ones.

The tradition of stuffing stockings reportedly dates back to the 1823 poem "The Night Before Christmas."

Although there are conflicting reports, some say it started as an offering to St. Nicholas (aka Santa Claus), in which children would offer oranges as a symbol of wealth.

Hundreds of years later, it’s morphed into a fun afterthought.

When all the presents have been unwrapped and children want to see what other little goodies Santa may have left for them, the stockings are where they turn.

It’s a tradition enjoyed by both kids and adults alike today — and stocking stuffers can range from candy and chocolate to essential items like personal hygiene products and air fresheners.

Here’s a roundup of five Amazon faves to "add to cart" before the holiday rush.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

This shiny rock that's endearingly engraved with the phrase, "The best stocking stuffer in your sock, always remember you are my rock," could serve as a decoration or a paperweight.

Whoever receives it may appreciate the sweet and important sentiment — and cherish it for years to come.

This one small item might just be the one your grownup loved ones use daily.

The multitool combines a pen, ruler, screwdriver and pocket knife all at the gift recipient's fingertips.

It could be perfect for stashing in the glove compartment of your car, your purse — or saving some space in your home’s junk drawer.

The pampering stuffer: 'Head to Toe' spa kit, $12, Amazon

This spa kit packs a punch for pennies.

It contains six pampering items for head-to-toe care — including a face mask, a scrub, a facial razor and an eye mask.

Place this gift into the stocking of a loved one who could use a little R&R.

The cozy stuffer: Cupcake Fuzzy Socks, $14.99, Amazon

Who doesn’t love a pair of cozy, fuzzy socks?

But these socks masquerade as a cupcake, complete with a pom pom.

In this set, you get three pairs for under $15 to give as you please.

5. The gift every parent needs: Saucemoto Dip Clip, $9.99, Amazon

How many times have you cleaned your car only to have it completely destroyed in one trip to the fast food drive-through?

These nifty automotive dip clips (as seen on "Shark Tank") mount onto any vent and safely hold those little containers of nugget or French fry dips to prevent them from spilling on your upholstery.