12 sneakers that can help you work out outside

If you’re itching to get outside more, a good pair of sneakers will make the experience much more enjoyable. Whether you plan to finally get back into hiking, you just like your morning walks or need to stick to a budget, we’ve got a long list of options that will help keep your feet comfortable.

For those on a budget

For hikers

For everyday walkers

The Salomon X Ultra for women is the perfect shoe for those who like to hike but don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars. These shoes come with added arch support through the foam cushioning that surrounds the base of the shoes. You can get this pair of Salomon's and others through the Salomon site.

Keen is a well-known walking and hiking shoe brand that is very affordable. These Keen Targhee for women are a good hiking/walking blend that’s made from waterproof material. They provide great traction for any type of walking path. You can also find Keens of all kind through Cabela's site.

These Merrell Moab Speeds are ideal hiking shoes for men. The shoe's design allows them to be breathable while still providing good traction. Most of the shoe is made from environmentally friendly materials. Find the entire Merrell's Speed collection right on the Merrell site.

These North Face waterproof men’s shoes help you walk anywhere, thanks to its abrasion-resistant material. The soles of the shoes are made from eco-friendly materials as well. These shoes are breathable and have heel cradle technology that helps provide added comfort. Check out the North Face site for all other North Face shoes.

No matter what terrain you hike on, La Sportiva women’s TX4 hiking shoes can get you through it. Designed originally for rock climbers, these shoes provide the ultimate traction while still looking stylish. Currently, Backcountry is running a sale on these La Sportiva hiking shoes and other hiking shoes.

If you’re looking for extra cushion while hiking, the Hoka One women’s trekking shoe provides everything you need. Made from waterproof nubuck leather upper, your feet will stay dry without getting overheated. You can find a whole array of Hoka shoes on their site.

For the ultimate waterproof hiking shoe, look no further than these Salomon men’s X Ultra Pioneer hiking shoes. The whole shoe is very lightweight and a perfect option for trail runners. You can buy these shoes on Amazon or through Salomon's site.

For frequent runners, the Brooks men’s Cascadia running shoe offers a colorful design paired with durability. The base of the shoe provides an extra cushion and extra traction for any terrain type. Visit Brooks Running to find these shoes and other trail running shoes.

Arc’teryx GTX shoes are unisex shoes that can protect you from all the elements while you’re hiking. The material is breathable and waterproof, allowing you to hike on any type of terrain. You can buy Arc'teryx GTX shoes right on the Arc'teryx site.

For runners, both on and off the trail, these Altra Lone Peak 7 women’s running shoes provide a flashy look and are lightweight. Altra is currently having a sale on all its running shoes.

If you’re looking for a mid-length hiking shoe that offers more support for your ankles, the Columbia Facet 75 shoes are a strong option. The design seals water out but still includes a breathable mesh. Columbia is currently running a sale on some of its shoes.

New Balances are back in style, and there’s a good reason why. The New Balance men’s 608 V5 is an incredibly comfortable shoe, especially for those who walk every day. You can get New Balances on sale right now through the New Balance site.

