FOOD

Halloween Horror Nights event offers 5 frightful foods and a chilling drink: 'Viral sensation'

Spooky new food-and-drink options are found at both Universal theme parks

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
2024 Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Look Inside Video

2024 Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Look Inside

We’re at Halloween Horror Nights talking with Jason Blum, Slash, and more as the experience kicks off and we bring you a look at what’s in store this year including "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" & "A Quiet Place" houses

Halloween Horror Nights, an annual event celebrating all things spooky and scary at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, is back for a 33rd year — with attention-getting food offerings in the mix. 

In addition to the new haunted houses inspired by "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "A Quiet Place," Universal also unveiled a number of new food items that will be available.

Creating the items required "a great deal of time researching" both the intellectual properties and the original creations found in haunted houses this year, Jens Dahlmann, vice president and executive chef of operations at Universal Orlando Resort, told Fox News Digital via email.

"From 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' to 'Slaughter Sinema 2,' we look at food and beverage options as an extension [of] the immersive storytelling our guests experience at the event," he said. 

Here are six new items that are available for refueling between haunted houses, according to the resort.

Triple split image of a marshmallow s'more, a chocolate shake, and a veggie noodle dish.

"We look at food and beverage options as an extension to the immersive storytelling our guests experience at the event," a Universal Orlando Resort chef told Fox News Digital. (Universal Orlando Resort)

1. Slimer's Korean Corndog

Inspired by the character from the "Ghostbusters" franchise, "Slimer's Korean Corndog" adds a cheesy and – what else? – green twist to a carnival favorite. 

This corn dog includes not only a hot dog but also "green derby cheese, mozzarella and a haunting hint of ghost pepper," according to Universal.

A korean korn dog.

A "Ghostbusters"-inspired corn dog features ghost pepper seasoning.  (Universal Orlando Resort)

The whole thing is topped with "cheesy corn puffs." 

"Bring a Slimer-sized appetite," Universal said.

2. Pumpkin Guts

Not all theme park food is deep-fried or coated in sugar. 

Pumpkin Guts is a vegan option offered by the resort this year for those looking to balance out some of the more sugar-filled items. 

A piece of pumpkin with "noodles" made from zucchini and butternut squash

The Pumpkin Guts dish is vegan. It's topped with pumpkin seeds and a vegan brown butter. (Universal Orlando Resort)

The Pumpkin Guts offering is a butternut squash and zucchini cut into "noodles," then topped with pumpkin seeds and a vegan brown butter. 

The whole thing is served inside a piece of acorn squash, Universal said.

3. Mini Stay-Puft S'more

This marshmallow treat has been "somewhat of a viral sensation," Dahlmann told Fox News Digital. 

"We've been selling them out each night," he said. "We make the marshmallows from scratch."

A smore with a stay-puft man marshmallow.

The "Mini Stay-Puft S'more" has been selling out every night, Universal said. (Universal Orlando Resort)

The Mini Stay-Puft S'more was inspired by the character in the "Ghostbusters" franchise, Universal said. 

Like a typical s'more, it features chocolate and graham crackers — and the marshmallow is designed to look like a miniature Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. 

"We make the marshmallows from scratch."

"If you think Mini-Pufts look cute enough to eat, now's your chance," according to Universal.

4. Poison Apple

Caramel apples are a staple food of the autumnal season — but this dessert is not what it seems. 

"This majorly sweet dessert is worth killing for," according to Universal. 

A candy apple on a stick surrounded by crumbs.

Just like a poison apple in the movies, this dessert is not what it seems. It's actually a caramel mousse — with apple pieces on the inside.   (Universal Orlando Resort)

While the Poison Apple resembles a standard candy apple, it's actually a caramel mousse dessert, Universal said. 

There are "chunks of granny smith apples on the inside," Universal noted, and the dish is garnished with chocolate cookie crumbs and a gummy centipede. 

5. Bride's Cake

A nod to a horror classic, the Bride's Cake treat is inspired by the "Bride of Frankenstein," according to Universal. 

A tiny wedding cake with green cake and chocolate.

A cake for a wedding that wasn't, the Bride's Cake is inspired by the "Bride of Frankenstein," said Universal.  (Universal Orlando Resort)

"This mini three-tiered, green-tinted vanilla wedding cake is filled with raspberry, coated with chocolate and finished off with whipped topping," according to the theme park

6. Día de los Muertos Shake

This chocolate shake draws heavy inspiration from the holiday that gave it its name. 

Featuring a chocolate chili ice cream base, the Día de los Muertos Shake is topped with cinnamon streusel, an edible marigold flower and a chocolate sugar cookie skull. 

Milkshake with a skull cookie in it.

The Día de los Muertos Shake features ingredients inspired by Mexican cuisine.  (Universal Orlando Resort)

Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a holiday observed each year throughout Latin America, particularly Mexico, on the day after Halloween. 

Marigolds, which are found on the Día de los Muertos Shake, are one of the traditional symbols associated with the holiday, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Sugar skulls, albeit not of the chocolate variety, are among the many foods consumed as part of Día de los Muertos festivities. 

Halloween Horror Nights continues on select evenings at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through early November, the resort said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.