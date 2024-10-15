Bundle up for your favorite fall activities with this outdoor apparel

Fall brings all sorts of weather, from chilly nights to rainy days and warm afternoons. To stay comfortable during the unpredictable season, the apparel on this list will keep you warm and dry no matter what you spend your fall days doing.

Having the right jackets, boots and pants ensures you can hike, camp, do all your yard work or just stay cozy while you’re relaxing outside.

Jackets

A fleece sweatshirt feels like you’re wearing a cloud that’s keeping you toasty while you’re outside all fall. L.L. Bean fleeces come in fun patterns and fall colors for all outdoor adventurers. You can also find fleece zip-ups from Urban Outfitters that come in different outdoor prints.

Duck jackets have plenty of pockets and are made from durable canvas that can handle any outdoor activity. Carhartt has classic lined duck jackets that are known for their durability and stylish look. Cabela’s duck jackets are also well-made, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

Keep warm and get a jacket that goes with everything you own when you opt for a field jacket. You can find a field jacket from Carhartt that has a sherpa-lined collar. Orvis also has flannel-lined field jackets that snap closed and are stylish.

If you’re looking for a more stylish jacket for fall, a faux leather jacket that’s lined provides you with a sleek, cool look while still keeping you warm. Urban Outfitters has a faux leather jacket and a soft faux fur collar. GAP also has a leather jacket with a sherpa collar and a comfortable fit.

Shoes

Anyone who enjoys hiking, hunting or spending time outside on rainy fall days will want a good pair of Bean boots. The signature boots of L.L. Bean are designed to keep your feet dry and warm during unpredictable fall weather.

You can get flannel-lined Bean boots for a comfortable walking boot or opt for a fur-lined Bean boot for when winter comes.

Fall hiking is a relaxing, beautiful fall activity. You see the leaves change, and you get to breathe the crisp, fresh air. Be prepared for any terrain with a pair of hiking boots. Merrell has always provided durable hiking boots like these Moab 3 Mid boots. You can find more affordable, but still strong hiking boots at Walmart as well.

Great for long fall walks or cleaning up leaves in your backyard, lined crocs are some of the most comfortable shoes around. They provide a breathable, but warm environment for your feet.

Looking for a fashionable, lightweight fall boot? Blundstone boots check all the boxes. They’re easy to slip on, made from leather and are water-resistant. You can find Blundstone boots on the Blundstone site or on Amazon.

Pants

Get the pockets you need and stay comfortable no matter what you’re doing this fall with a pair of cargo pants. Carhartt makes cargo pants designed for workers and outdoorsy folks. Wrangler’s cargo pants are a blend of work pants and athletic pants.

You can’t go wrong with a good pair of jeans. Add a flannel lining to them, and you’ve got some of the comfiest jeans you’ll find. You can find flannel-lined jeans at Eddie Bauer or Wrangler.

Joggers are warm, comfortable and downright amazing. Not that the weather is getting colder, it’s sweatpants season! Old Navy and Nike both have jogger sweatpants in cool fall colors.

Canvas pants are a blend between jeans and athletic pants, so they’re the great companions for fall activities. Wrangler’s canvas pants are made from durable canvas material but are professional enough to wear to work. These canvas pants from Walmart are more ideal for anyone looking to spend most of their time outside.

Shirts and sweaters

A flannel shirt jacket brings a little bit of the early 2000s into your wardrobe, keeping you warm but not overheated. Wrangler has affordable shirt jackets in three different plaids and Lee has loose-fit shirt jackets in red and black plaid.

Henleys are waffle knit shirts with three buttons at the top for breathability. They’re great for throwing on over a t-shirt when you need layers in the fall. You can find a dozen colors from Old Navy or get henleys in neutral colors from Wrangler.

A classic fall look is a flannel. They go great with jeans, cargo pants and sweatpants and oversized flannels are great for lounging around the house or hitting the town. You can find oversized boyfriend flannels at Old Navy or Kohls.

Sweater season is officially here! That means it’s time to stock up on cozy sweaters like this chunky knit crew neck sweater from Walmart. For something more basic, there’s this crewneck sweater at Old Navy.