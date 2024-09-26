Expand / Collapse search
12 deals from the Fox News Shop perfect for the fall season

Wear your Fox News pride out this fall

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
The Fox News Shop has some great deals on fall attire.

It is a great time to be a Fox News fan! The Fox News Shop has a large selection of items on sale that are perfect for fall. 

Right now, you can score fantastic deals on jackets, shirts and good reads that are perfect for curling up on a fall day. If you are already checking off some names on the holiday list, these items are perfect for gifting. Don't miss out; shop now!

Here are 12 items to help you show off your Fox News pride as the weather cools:

Outwear
Books
Coffee drinkware

Fall apparel

Keep warm and dry this fall with this useful selection of Fox News items designed to keep you feeling your best no matter what weather the season brings.

Fox Nation 'We The People' long sleeve T-shirt: on sale for $10.16

Original price: $16.25

Wear your American pride on your sleeves with this t-shirt.

Wear your American pride on your sleeves with this t-shirt. (Fox News Shop)

The patriotic 'We the People' FOX Nation long-sleeve t-shirt is a great way to show love for your country. It features the American flag design on the chest and 'We the People,' which celebrates the deep American spirit.

Fox Business Men's Vest: on sale for $28.67

Original price: $42.99

This vest is perfect for wearing on its own or layering.

This vest is perfect for wearing on its own or layering. (Fox News Shop)

This Fox Business Vest is the perfect accessory for a crisp morning walk. The vest is water-repellent and has zippered pockets. 

Fox News Red, White and Blue Umbrella: on sale for $24.99

Original price: $39.99

This umbrella sustains high winds.

This umbrella sustains high winds. (Fox News Shop)

Keep dry while sporting your patriotic pride with this Fox News umbrella. The red, white and blue umbrella is stylish and features a sturdy frame and large canopy for maximum coverage. Perfect for the golf course or any rainy day, it provides reliable protection from the elements while representing your love for America. 

Fox News Logo hoodie: on sale for $26.24

Original price: $41.99

This zip-up is perfect for a day hike.

This zip-up is perfect for a day hike. (Fox News Shop)

Stay cozy and make a statement with the Fox News logo hoodie. This premium hoodie features the iconic Fox News logo, celebrating the legacy of trusted journalism.

Fox Nation lounge shorts: on sale for $5.99

Original price: $7.99

The perfect attire for lounging at home.

The perfect attire for lounging at home. (Fox News Shop)

Your Fox News fan can lounge in style wearing these Fox Nation printed shorts. They are a cotton blend and cut for ultimate comfort.

Fox Weather Embroidered Logo Champion Packable Jacket: $69.95

Keep dry with this jacket.

Keep dry with this jacket. (Fox News Shop)

This Fox Weather jacket is wind and rain-resistant. It will be your go-to choice for both reliability and weather resilience. The unisex jacket features the iconic Fox Weather logo and is crafted precisely to keep you comfortable in any condition.

Fox Nation Logo 3/4 Sleeve Raglan Shirt: $27.95

Wear this at home or on a casual fall outing

Wear this at home or on a casual fall outing (Fox News Shop)

Cozy up on your couch in this 100% cotton raglan t-shirt featuring the iconic Fox Nation logo. This stylish, comfortable shirt combines classic raglan sleeves with a modern fit, perfect for any casual occasion.

Fox News jute tote bag: on sale for $63.74

Original price: $101.99

The perfect bag for a fall farmer's market shop day.

The perfect bag for a fall farmer's market shop day. (Fox News Shop)

This beautiful jute bag with an American Flag design has a spacious interior that provides ample room for all your belongings. Wear it on a trip to the farmers market or your local supermarket and show off your American pride. 

Drinkware

Coffee goes well with any season but tastes even better on a chilly morning. Whether you want your drink warm or cold, there are several styles of drinkware on sale. 

Fox News logo insulated tumbler - 26 oz.: on sale for $9.79

Original price: $15.66

Keep your drinks cold with this tumbler.

Keep your drinks cold with this tumbler. (Fox News Shop)

Drink beverages in style with this official Fox News double-walled insulated tumbler. It is good for hot and cold drinks and has a snap-on, spill-resistant thumb-slide lid. 

Fox News at Night Common Sense Mug: $15.95

Let them know what you're thinking even when drinking a cup of joe.

Let them know what you're thinking even when drinking a cup of joe. (Fox News Shop)

Drink your coffee with a message. This Fox News at Night Common Sense Mug is a perfect gift for a Fox News at Night fan.

Books to fall in love with

Fall is a great time to slow your routine and kick back with a good read. If you are looking for a recommendation, don't worry—the Fox News shop has a great selection of books on sale.

‘American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free’: on sale for $12.49

Original price: $19.99

Grab "American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free" on sale.

Grab "American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free" on sale. (Fox News Shop)

Pete Hegseth's "American Crusade" explores whether President Donald J. Trump's election was a sign of a national rebirth or the final act of a nation that has surrendered to Leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism and politically correct elitism.

'Here's the Deal: A Memoir': on sale for $10.63

Original price: $17.00

Read Kellyanne Conway's memoir.

Read Kellyanne Conway's memoir. (Fox News Shop)

Gift a fan a copy of former senior counselor in President Trump's White House Kellyanne Conway's memoir. In "Here's the Deal," Conway takes you on a journey to the White House and beyond with her trademark sharp wit, raw honesty and level eye. 

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

