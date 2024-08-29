8 Fall transition jackets to keep you cozy and fashionable as the weather cools

Transition your summer wardrobe into fall with the addition of a trendy lightweight jacket. The Fall 2024 jacket season is all about versatility. These jackets are lightweight enough to wear comfortably over a t-shirt and shorts and roomy enough to pair with your favorite fall sweaters as it gets colder.

Some favorites for this fall include corduroy crop jackets, peacoats and lightweight, quilted shells. Lady jackets that conjure Chanel-like vibes are another key look for the season.

Shop these eight looks to transition your summer look into fall:

Corduroy will take center stage this fall and this button-down crop jacket on Amazon is a transitional must. It is easy to pair with most things in your wardrobe and reviewers love its fit, quality, and weight. It is a great accessory as the weather starts to cool.

Quilted jackets are a key outerwear trend for 2024. This quilted jacket from Amazon is a great transitional piece and is great to pair with a sweater for a fashionable look on chilly cold days. This quilted liner jacket, on sale for $134 at Everlane, is an awesome transition jacket to take you from fall into winter. The jacket is lightweight, packable, and great for easy cold-weather layering.

Add this classic Yousify double-breasted peacoat to your closet to elevate your fall looks. This long double-breasted coat screams luxury in an understated way. Wear it with your jeans, shorts, dress, or suits for a chic look in the fall or winter. Try this classic coat cropped with an oversized collar and novelty buttons for $222 at Belle and Bloom.

Nothing welcomes fall more than a warm and chunky cardigan. This cable knit open-front cardigan is available on Amazon and can be paired with jeans or leggings when you head to the bonfire or tailgate.

Denim is big for fall and the cut of this ranch jacket from Everlane is very on-trend. It's a great pick for tricky transitional weather. This piece features a cord collar, button closures, shank front fastening, a chest pocket, and two patch pockets in durable denim. Or try this jean utility jacket, $29.99 at Old Navy, for a belted look.

This London Fog double-breasted trench coat on Amazon has a classic silhouette but a removable hood, making it an excellent choice for fall and rainy weather. You could also try the trench in a more modern silhouette, like this jacket on sale for $70 at Banana Republic Factory. It features drop shoulders and an adjustable drawcord hem for a cinched look.

Due to its versatility and practicality, the scarf jacket has become a staple colder-weather wardrobe piece. This scarf jacket on Amazon fits loose and is great for layering over your favorite cozy fall sweater as the temperature drops. Quince has a similar-looking scarf jacket on sale for $189.90.

Lady jackets, which are shorter, straighter, and often collarless toppers fashioned similar to the classic Chanel jacket silhouette, are also a big trend for fall. This cream and black Russell Sweater on Tuckernuck is a beautiful way to update a denim look. Pair it with a pencil skirt for a classic office look. For a more affordable option, try this Front Button-down Cardigan on Amazon, which gives off major Chanel vibes.