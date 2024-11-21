20 electronic deals you won't want to miss on Amazon this Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the best days to score major deals on electronics. Amazon has hundreds of deals on laptops, TVs, headphones and more. Plus, you can get steep discounts on all Amazon devices like Kindles, Blink security cameras and tablets.

This round-up features just 20 of Amazon’s electronics deals. Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts or want to upgrade your own tech, Black Friday is the perfect time to pay less for all your favorites.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $79.99

A good middle of the road tablet that’s both powerful and affordable is the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. It’s small enough to be portable but large enough to enjoy watching your favorite shows, reading books and listening to music. You get 10 straight hours of battery on a full charge, and you get access to Alexa.

Original price: $229.99

The newest tablet, the Amazon Fire Max 11, offers 64 GB of space. It’s super thin and lightweight, but the 11-inch screen is big enough to enjoy browsing, drawing and streaming. The 14-hour battery life is Amazon’s longest lasting battery for their tablets.

Original price: $129.98

Amp up your home security with the Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera. It’s currently 50% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The built-in floodlight and motion-activated, and you can save and share video clips with the high-tech camera.

Original price: $39.99

You’ll hardly notice the Blink Mini 2, but you’ll feel safe with the high-tech camera keeping an eye on your home. There’s a day and night view and two-way audio, so you can talk to pets or anyone in the home.

Original price: $179.99

An Amazon Echo Hub lets you control all your Alexa-enabled devices in one place, turning your house into the true definition of a smart house. From music to security to asking questions, there are thousands of devices you can manage.

Original price: $339.99

An Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle with a digital notebook and pen. You can read and write as naturally as you would on paper, and you can turn handwritten notes into typed text. The Kindle Scribe also has the longest battery life of any Kindle.

Original price: $49.99

Grab a pair of Amazon Echo Buds for just under $25 and get crisp sounding headphones that let you seamlessly connect multiple devices. You also get a straight connection to Alexa.

Original price: $149.99

Sony takes noise-canceling to the next level with their noise-canceling wireless headphones. These headphones are their lightest model yet, and you can completely shut out the world. You get a 35-hour battery life, which is high for headphones.

Original price: $399

Bowers & Wilkins headphones are the luxury edition of all over-the-ear headphones. They’re made so you can hear the music exactly like the artist intended. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear thanks to the luxurious foam earpads with a fabric finish.

Original price: $79.99

It’s a pain when you’re running or working out and your ear buds fall out or your over-the-ear headphones hold sweat. These open ear sport headphones solve those problems. They have a built-in strap that holds them on your head and have a high waterproof rating. You also get eight hours of battery for just a few hours of charging time.

Original price: $37.99

Looking for an ultra-affordable pair of wireless ear buds? TOZO T6 ear buds are less than $25 on sale. Each earbud offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. You can choose between 32 preset listening modes. So, whether you like more bass or a balanced sound, you can choose the perfect setting for your needs.

Original price: $648

A Roku Smart TV is easy to use and customize to your viewing preferences. With 4K viewing and a large, 65-inch screen, your shows and movies will be crystal clear.

Original price: $449.99

You get a budget-friendly, high-quality TV in the TCL 55-inch Smart TV. It’s designed to produce brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience. It also automatically enables gaming mode for less lag, making gaming a better experience.

Original price: $1,299.99

Get Sony’s high-quality sound and lifelike picture when you choose the Sony 65-inch TV. Google TV is built in, so you can easily access all your favorite streaming platforms in one place.

Original price: $3,199.99

Looking to upgrade to a more luxurious TV? The Panasonic Smart TV has built-in Amazon Fire for easy streaming. It also has stunning color accuracy and an adaptive brightness that adjusts to the light in the room. The Dolby Atmos sound feature also creates a surround-sound effect that’s hard to beat.

Original price: $2,099.99

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a laptop and tablet all in one device. The kickstand helps the tablet stand while you’re using it. When you want it to be turned into a laptop, just connect to any detachable Surface Pro Flex keyboard. You’ll get 14 hours of continuous use and when making video calls, you can improve lighting, cancel noise and blur your background with ease.

Original price: $1,449.99

Samsung’s most recent laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Pro is Samsung’s most powerful laptop yet. It’s lightweight and super thin but has a large 14-inch screen with touchscreen ability.

Original price: $194.99

Want an affordable gaming monitor that’s still high-tech enough for all your favorite games? Look no further than the Acer gaming monitor. Its large 27-inch screen that comes with an ergonomic tilt, helping you game better.

Original price: $269

For a powerful laptop that’s under $200, go with the HP portable laptop. It charges fast and has a long battery life, making it ideal for students and professionals alike. This HP comes with Windows 11 built-in.

Original price: $1,728

Amazon has Apple 2024 MacBook Airs on sale for $300 off this Black Friday. With an 18-hour battery life, you can get all your work done without needing to connect to a charger. It’s also a very portable model that’s lightweight and just half an inch thin.