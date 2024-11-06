Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Make home improvement easy with these tools you’ll find on sale during Black Friday

Complete all your home projects with these helpful power tools

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Hang shelves, paint all your rooms and even reframe walls with these tools. 

Hang shelves, paint all your rooms and even reframe walls with these tools.  (iStock )

Now that winter is on its way, it’s the perfect time to work on those home improvement DIY projects you’ve been putting off. Black Friday season brings huge discounts on power tools at major retailers like Lowes, Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Tractor Supply Company.

You can find all different kinds of saws, drills, sanders and other tools you can use to cut lumber, put up drywall and hang shelves, among other things. With the savings you’ll find on these tools, you can complete all your repairs and improvements quickly and efficiently.

Lowes

Home Depot

Ace Hardware

Tractor Supply Company

Lowes

CRAFTSMAN power tool combo kit: on sale for $99

Original price: $149

Get a drill and an impact driver in one set. 

Get a drill and an impact driver in one set.  (Lowes)

You can get a drill and impact driver set for the price of just one of these tools during Lowes’ Black Friday sale. Craftsman is a strong, reliable brand that’s built to last. With the deal, you get two tools, batteries and a carrying case.

10 TOOLS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT’LL HELP YOU COMPLETE ALL YOUR DIY PROJECTS

DeWALT orbital cordless sander: on sale for $99

Original price: $179

Take sanding to the next level with a DeWALT sander. 

Take sanding to the next level with a DeWALT sander.  (Lowes)

A DeWALT orbital sander can help you refinish furniture, trim, walls and more. The handle is an ergonomic design, making it easy to use the sander for bigger projects.

Werner 6ft. ladder: on sale for $49.98

Original price: $115

A Werner ladder helps you get to hard-to-reach places. 

A Werner ladder helps you get to hard-to-reach places.  (Lowes)

When you need to tackle projects high up, you need a reliable ladder to get the job done. You can get a six-foot ladder for under $50 from Lowes, a major steal. This ladder easily folds up for easy storage and gives you the height you need.

DeWALT cordless circular saw: on sale for $99

Original price: $139

Easily cut wood of all sizes with this DeWALT saw. 

Easily cut wood of all sizes with this DeWALT saw.  (Lowes)

Make cuts with precision when you use a DeWALT circular saw. It’s a cordless saw, so you don’t need to worry about a pesky cord getting in the way while you’re working. DeWALT is also a go-to brand for many professionals.

Home Depot

ONE+ cordless 6-tool combo kit: on sale for $199

Original price: $299

The perfect beginner tool kit. 

The perfect beginner tool kit.  (The Home Depot)

The tool lover in the family will appreciate this six-tool combo from Ryobi. You get a drill, impact driver, multi-tool, circular saw and a reciprocating saw, all for under $200. All the tools run off the same type of battery, making it easy to switch between them as needed.

ONE+ cordless brad nailer: on sale for $99

Original price: $139

Nail boards to the wall easily and quickly with a brad nailer. 

Nail boards to the wall easily and quickly with a brad nailer.  (The Home Depot)

A brad nailer makes it easy to put up drywall, trim and other materials that need to be nailed down. The Ryobi brad nailer is extremely lightweight and cordless, so it’s easy to use even for beginners.

DeWALT compound miter saw: on sale for $399

Original price: $599

Get the power to cut through anything. 

Get the power to cut through anything.  (The Home Depot)

When you need intense power for bigger DIY jobs, a DeWALT compound miter saw is DeWALT’s toughest saw. It’s designed with a powerful 15 Amp, 3800 RPM motor that makes it a durable, powerful choice.

Husky mobile workbench cabinet: on sale for $298

Original price: $398

Get a place to store all your tools. 

Get a place to store all your tools.  (The Home Depot)

Keep all your tools organized with a Husky mobile workbench. It has nine drawers and a solid wood top that provides plenty of space to work. You can choose from nearly a dozen colors to customize the workbench to your shop’s style.

Ace Hardware

DeWALT compact table saw: on sale for $299

Original price: $399

A small table saw you can bring anywhere you need it. 

A small table saw you can bring anywhere you need it.  (Ace Hardware)

Those who want a table saw that doesn’t take up a ton of space can find exactly what they’re looking for in the DeWALT compact table saw. It’s a small but mighty saw that can handle up to 4 x 8 plywood. It also has a blade brake for added safety.

Craftsman cordless 4-tool combo kit: on sale for $149

Original price: $199

You can get a drill, impact driver and saw all for under $150. 

You can get a drill, impact driver and saw all for under $150.  (Ace Hardware)

Save $50 on four different Craftsman tools with this cordless four-tool combo kit. In the kit, you get a drill and impact driver, a circular saw and a shop light that’s extra bright.

WAYFAIR'S BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW EVENT LETS YOU SAVE BIG, EARLIER

Craftsman corded miter saw: on sale for $199.97

Original price: $249.97

This saw provides a maximum cross-cut capacity of up to 12 in.

This saw provides a maximum cross-cut capacity of up to 12 in. (Ace Hardware)

A Craftsman miter saw from Ace Hardware is a cordless saw that makes cutting lumber easy, so you can tackle any major home improvement project. The saw has a 15 amp heavy-duty motor that allows for max cross-cuts up to 2-in. x 12 in.

Milwaukee cordless orbit sander: on sale for $99

Original price: $129.47

Sand with ease using a Milwaukee cordless drill. 

Sand with ease using a Milwaukee cordless drill.  (Ace Hardware)

The Milwaukee cordless orbit sander is the go-to option for users who don’t want to clean up a huge mess. It has a catch system to keep the dust all in one place. The sander can run for up to 25 minutes on one battery charge.

Tractor Supply Company

DeWALT cordless drill/driver kit: on sale for $99.99

Original price: $179.99

DeWALT is a strong and reliable brand. 

DeWALT is a strong and reliable brand.  (Tractor Supply Company)

If DeWALT is your go-to for power tools, this DeWALT cordless drill and impact driver set is the perfect addition to your collection. They have a long-lasting battery life and the set comes with a charger and a carrying case.

PORTER-CABLE cut-off tool: on sale for $79

Original price: $119

This is an easy-to-use, one-handed cut-off tool.

This is an easy-to-use, one-handed cut-off tool. (Tractor Supply Company)

A cut-off tool cuts a wide range of materials from metal, tile, wood and drywall, so you can tackle any project. The PORTER-CABLE cut-off tool can be used one-handed both forward and in reverse.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

PORTER-CABLE cordless drill, driver and saw combo: on sale for $149

Original price: $199

Get an affordable drill and saw set. 

Get an affordable drill and saw set.  (Tractor Supply Company)

Another tool kit you can choose this Black Friday season is the PORTER-CABLE combo set with a cordless drill/driver, circular saw and reciprocating saw. You’ll pay what you’d pay for just one of these tools for all four!

Deals