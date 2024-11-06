Make home improvement easy with these tools you’ll find on sale during Black Friday

Now that winter is on its way, it’s the perfect time to work on those home improvement DIY projects you’ve been putting off. Black Friday season brings huge discounts on power tools at major retailers like Lowes, Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Tractor Supply Company.

You can find all different kinds of saws, drills, sanders and other tools you can use to cut lumber, put up drywall and hang shelves, among other things. With the savings you’ll find on these tools, you can complete all your repairs and improvements quickly and efficiently.

Lowes

Home Depot

Ace Hardware

Tractor Supply Company

Original price: $149

You can get a drill and impact driver set for the price of just one of these tools during Lowes’ Black Friday sale. Craftsman is a strong, reliable brand that’s built to last. With the deal, you get two tools, batteries and a carrying case.

10 TOOLS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT’LL HELP YOU COMPLETE ALL YOUR DIY PROJECTS

Original price: $179

A DeWALT orbital sander can help you refinish furniture, trim, walls and more. The handle is an ergonomic design, making it easy to use the sander for bigger projects.

Original price: $115

When you need to tackle projects high up, you need a reliable ladder to get the job done. You can get a six-foot ladder for under $50 from Lowes, a major steal. This ladder easily folds up for easy storage and gives you the height you need.

Original price: $139

Make cuts with precision when you use a DeWALT circular saw. It’s a cordless saw, so you don’t need to worry about a pesky cord getting in the way while you’re working. DeWALT is also a go-to brand for many professionals.

Original price: $299

The tool lover in the family will appreciate this six-tool combo from Ryobi. You get a drill, impact driver, multi-tool, circular saw and a reciprocating saw, all for under $200. All the tools run off the same type of battery, making it easy to switch between them as needed.

Original price: $139

A brad nailer makes it easy to put up drywall, trim and other materials that need to be nailed down. The Ryobi brad nailer is extremely lightweight and cordless, so it’s easy to use even for beginners.

Original price: $599

When you need intense power for bigger DIY jobs, a DeWALT compound miter saw is DeWALT’s toughest saw. It’s designed with a powerful 15 Amp, 3800 RPM motor that makes it a durable, powerful choice.

Original price: $398

Keep all your tools organized with a Husky mobile workbench. It has nine drawers and a solid wood top that provides plenty of space to work. You can choose from nearly a dozen colors to customize the workbench to your shop’s style.

Original price: $399

Those who want a table saw that doesn’t take up a ton of space can find exactly what they’re looking for in the DeWALT compact table saw. It’s a small but mighty saw that can handle up to 4 x 8 plywood. It also has a blade brake for added safety.

Original price: $199

Save $50 on four different Craftsman tools with this cordless four-tool combo kit. In the kit, you get a drill and impact driver, a circular saw and a shop light that’s extra bright.

WAYFAIR'S BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW EVENT LETS YOU SAVE BIG, EARLIER

Original price: $249.97

A Craftsman miter saw from Ace Hardware is a cordless saw that makes cutting lumber easy, so you can tackle any major home improvement project. The saw has a 15 amp heavy-duty motor that allows for max cross-cuts up to 2-in. x 12 in.

Original price: $129.47

The Milwaukee cordless orbit sander is the go-to option for users who don’t want to clean up a huge mess. It has a catch system to keep the dust all in one place. The sander can run for up to 25 minutes on one battery charge.

Original price: $179.99

If DeWALT is your go-to for power tools, this DeWALT cordless drill and impact driver set is the perfect addition to your collection. They have a long-lasting battery life and the set comes with a charger and a carrying case.

Original price: $119

A cut-off tool cuts a wide range of materials from metal, tile, wood and drywall, so you can tackle any project. The PORTER-CABLE cut-off tool can be used one-handed both forward and in reverse.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $199

Another tool kit you can choose this Black Friday season is the PORTER-CABLE combo set with a cordless drill/driver, circular saw and reciprocating saw. You’ll pay what you’d pay for just one of these tools for all four!