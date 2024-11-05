Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

15 amazing deals you’ll find during the Ulta early Black Friday event

Find all your favorite makeup brands on sale

Christopher Murray
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Pay less for high-end makeup brands. 

Pay less for high-end makeup brands.  (iStock )

Black Friday season is upon us, with sales throughout the entire month of November. Popular beauty brand, Ulta, is one of the first to release their early sales. You can find huge discounts on everything from eyeshadow to lip liner, makeup brushes, lighted mirrors and much more.

Ulta's Black Friday specials provide the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite brands or explore new ones at unbeatable prices. Here are 15 deals you’ll want to take advantage of during Ulta’s early Black Friday deals.

Tattoo Liner waterproof liquid eyeliner: on sale for $18.75

Original price: $25

Get a smooth liquid eyeliner that's easy to apply.

Get a smooth liquid eyeliner that's easy to apply. (Ulta)

Tattoo Liner liquid eyeliner is smooth and easy to apply, plus it’s a paraben-free formula. It’s also waterproof, so there’s no worrying about constantly needing to reapply.

Face The Beat 5-piece face brush collection: on sale for $18

Original price: $30

Pack all the brushes you need into the included carrying case. 

Pack all the brushes you need into the included carrying case.  (Ulta)

Get all the different face brushes you need in one collection with the five-piece Face The Beat set. You get a buffer brush, a powder fluff brush, a precision powder brush and angle brush and a highlight definer, all with a carrying case for easy travel.

Mini M·A·Cximal matte lipstick: on sale for $10

Original price: $16

A beautiful matte lipstick that'll last all day. 

A beautiful matte lipstick that'll last all day.  (Ulta)

Looking for a great creamy lipstick? The Mini M·A·Cximal matte lipstick is a great choice, with up to 12 hours of lasting color. You get a beautiful matte finish, and you can choose from six different shades.

Hydro-Dynamic ultimate moisture: on sale for $51

Original price: $85

Say goodbye to wrinkles and dry skin with this moisturizer. 

Say goodbye to wrinkles and dry skin with this moisturizer.  (Ulta)

A moisturizer helps your skin stay smooth and well hydrated. The Hydro-Dynamic moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore dry skin. It also reduces face lines and wrinkles with continued use.

Halo double-sided lighted makeup mirror: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $79.99

This mirror helps you carefully apply your makeup. 

This mirror helps you carefully apply your makeup.  (Ulta)

Applying makeup without the right lighting is a huge pain, so give yourself the light you really need with a Halo lighted makeup mirror. It’s a double-sided mirror that rotates 360 degrees for easy use. Plus, it’s compact enough to bring with you when you travel.

Color Fetish hydrating lip stain: on sale for $9.79

Original price: $13.99

Lip stains are lightweight and often have to be applied less often than lipstick. 

Lip stains are lightweight and often have to be applied less often than lipstick.  (Ulta)

Instead of constantly applying lipstick, a lip stain is more lightweight and really lasts. The Color Fetish hydrating lip stain goes on glossy but slowly transforms into a semi-matte look that will last up to eight hours.

True Match super-blendable powder: on sale for $6.49

Original price: $12.99

Seamlessly blend your foundation with the L'Oreal foundation. 

Seamlessly blend your foundation with the L'Oreal foundation.  (Ulta)

True Match powder is easy to blend and won’t settle into any lines or cake during the day. It’s lightweight and soft and after four weeks of regular use, you’ll see your skin tone and texture improve.

FIRMx collagen eye cream: on sale for $47.60

Original price: $68

Get rid of bags under your eyes. 

Get rid of bags under your eyes.  (Ulta)

Get rid of those bags under your eyes when you use FIRMx collagen eye cream. It helps remove lines, wrinkles and helps tighten the skin under your eyes. The cream also reduces the look of darkness and puffiness.

The Nudist eyeshadow palette: on sale for $7.69

Original price: $10.99

This travel-sized eyeshadow comes in 12 shades. 

This travel-sized eyeshadow comes in 12 shades.  (Ulta)

The Nudist eyeshadow palette has 12 shades all in one travel-sized case. You get dark and light neutral shades you can easily build on. Some shades are in a matte finish while others provide a more satin look.

Heaven's Dew all over glimmer: on sale for $21

Original price: $30

Add some shine to your foundation. 

Add some shine to your foundation.  (Ulta)

Want a foundation that’s a little more fun? Heaven’s Dew all over glimmer is a hybrid cream and powder that offers a glistening effect after you apply it. The foundation is dry to the touch, so it won’t smudge. It’s also transfer-resistant and can be worn for hours.

Easyliner mechanical lip liner pencil: on sale for $4.89

Original price: $6.99

Choose a neutral brown or bright plum color.

Choose a neutral brown or bright plum color. (Ulta)

Your new go-to everyday lip liner is sure to be this Easyliner lip liner pencil. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and is a longwear formula, so you know it’s certain to last all day.

Vegan Pro Series precision blending sponge: on sale for $6

Original price: $10

Applying your makeup just got a lot easier with this blending sponge. 

Applying your makeup just got a lot easier with this blending sponge.  (Ulta)

The Morphe Vegan Pro blending sponge is an ultra-soft beauty sponge that helps you easily apply liquid and cream foundations. The sponge is designed to be easy to hold and can apply foundation to your entire face, even hard to reach areas.

Lock-In hydrating makeup setting spray: on sale for $5.60

Original price: $8

Make sure your makeup stays exactly where you want it. 

Make sure your makeup stays exactly where you want it.  (Ulta)

The last thing you want is your entire makeup look ruined by accidentally smudging it. This Lock-In makeup setting spray can help prevent that from happening. It has added glycerin and botanical extracts that can also keep your skin well hydrated.

Electric Glow color-changing lipstick: on sale for $3.49

Original price: $4.99

Try a new look with color-changing lipstick. 

Try a new look with color-changing lipstick.  (Ulta)

Add some fun to your makeup bag with this Electric Glow color changing lipstick. The lipstick reacts to your body’s pH levels and changes throughout the day from a natural pink to a brighter pink color.

Jumbo Lash volumizing false lash: on sale for $6

Original price: $12

Get gorgeous eyelashes that are easy to apply. 

Get gorgeous eyelashes that are easy to apply.  (Ulta)

Lengthen your lashes with NYX jumbo volume lashes. Pair with lash adhesive and you’ll have extra-long lashes that last up to 12 hours.

