Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal events kick off on Nov. 21 and 30

Amazon announced that it will have its Black Friday Week deals from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Moreover, the retailer runs its Cyber Monday event immediately after, so customers can enjoy Cyber Monday deals from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 – that's 12 whole days of discounts. These sales offer some of the biggest discounts on a wide range of products, making it the perfect time to do your holiday shopping.

The retailer will include significant discounts on tech, home goods, clothing, toys and more. You'll find Black Friday deals on brands like Sonos, Hot Wheels, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. So expect tons of markdowns on your favorite brands. Cyber Monday deals will include big price drops on select Amazon devices, including Echo Pop, eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series, Ring battery doorbell and more. You can also save up to 40% on select headphones and earbuds from Beats and Samsung Galaxy. Now is a great time to shop for laptops, with up to 45% off on select laptops from HP, Lenovo and Acer.

Unlock exclusive early holiday deals by becoming an Amazon Prime member. Enjoy fast, free delivery access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. Start your holiday shopping today with a 30-day free trial.

Although we are still days away from the kickoff, Amazon has already started marking down prices on popular items. Here are seven deals you should check out:

Original price: $29.99

This smart plug works with Alexa and Google Home and is compatible with SmartThings. It can be controlled with an app or by voice command. Use it to turn home devices on and off from anywhere and at any time. This pack comes with four outlets.

Original price: $49.99

The TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender can boost Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connect up to 30 devices. The extender is compatible with any Wi-Fi router or access point and has a fast Ethernet port. It can also turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point.

MACY'S EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS START NOW: SAVE UP TO 70% ON BEDDING, APPAREL AND MORE

Original price: $74.95

These signature-styled Reeboks are 45% off. The shoes feature a sleek low-top design that offers mobility at the ankles so you can move around all day long. In addition, these shoes have a padded foam sockliner for responsive cushioning.

Original price: $59.50

These straight-leg jeans for women are a classic Levi's design. Reviewers love their comfortable and flattering fit, which makes them easy to wear with anything and anywhere.

SAVE UP TO $400 ON MATTRESSES DURING WAYFAIR’S EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Original price: $1,099

This Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip is designed for everyday work, gaming and video editing. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. It also has a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Original price: $49.99

This beautiful Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece is a perfect gift, and you might help enjoy building the set! This flower gift building kit is full of vibrant blooms and warm colors inspired by the beauty of autumn. With a gerbera and rose as its focal point, it's perfect for any fall decoration theme.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $1,429.94

Switch to healthier cookware with this All-Clad D5 5-Ply Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set that is 45% off right now. The D5 Cookware Collection uses a patented five-ply construction that takes your cooking to the next level. It distributes heat evenly and slowly, eliminating hotspots and making every bite equally delicious. This comprehensive cookware set includes two saucepans with lids for sauces, a sauté pan, a do-it-all stockpot and a Dutch oven with corresponding lids.