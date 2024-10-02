Dramatic video shows massive bull moose stare man down before charging at him

A man near Allagash, Maine, had a brush with death last month when he encountered a massive bull moose that stared him down before charging at him — and it was all caught on camera.

Caleb Lewis posted the video online and said he was "extremely lucky to escape with only a few bumps and bruises" after the moose charged him.

According to Lewis, the bull moose was one of three competing for the affection of a cow moose in the area.

The video begins with a large moose, with what appears to be a 16-point rack, walking in the woods with an eye on Lewis.

The moose appeared to be a gentle giant as he approached with his big brown eyes locked on Lewis. He even appeared to slightly tip his head toward Lewis at one point.

Peering through the narrow trunks of a handful of trees, the moose never took his eyes off Lewis.

The moose then made a 180-degree turn and began walking the other way, with his eyes still fixed on Lewis.

After about 40 seconds, the moose took a step toward Lewis.

"That’s close enough bud," Lewis said. "That’s close enough."

The moose continued to stare when Lewis told him again that he was close enough.

"Get out of here. Go," Lewis told the moose.

The moose just stared, and at one point licked its mouth.

He then turned his head toward Lewis. Suddenly, the camera captured the moose charging toward Lewis, who was heard shouting a few inaudible phrases before the camera shuts off.

Lewis told Fox News Digital it was the first time he had ever encountered this particular moose in the area.

"Usually, once we find a couple sets of shed antlers in a row, we give them a name," he said.

Lewis said he had yet to name this moose.

Lewis also said he encounters moose almost daily in Northern Maine, and 99% of the time they take off in the opposite direction when you introduce yourself as a human.

"This is the closest I've ever been to a live moose and never had been charged before this," he said. "I believe he was so hopped up on testosterone (it's the breeding season) that he didn't really care what I was. He just wanted me away from his cow."