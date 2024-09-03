Idaho grizzly bear attacks hunter in 'surprise encounter'

A hunter in Idaho was attacked and bitten by a grizzly bear during what officials described as a "surprise encounter."

The incident unfolded Sunday in Island Park as the individual and his friend were hunting elk in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Island Park is located near Yellowstone National Park and the Idaho-Wyoming border.

"During the surprise encounter, one of the hunters was knocked down and bitten by the bear," Idaho Fish and Game said. "Both men were able to utilize their sidearms to shoot the bear, deterring the attack and killing the bear.

"The hunters were able to call 911 and the injured individual was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," the agency added.

An investigation of the attack revealed that the "hunters acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance," officials said.

"I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter," Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said in a statement. "I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced."

Idaho Fish and Game is now reminding hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the region and urges them to carry bear spray and look for fresh tracks.

"When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range," they said.