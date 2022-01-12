Dolly Parton's best life lessons and quotes ahead of her birthday

Country music legend and pop culture icon Dolly Parton isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind.

In fact, the singer-songwriter has a never-ending list of zingers she likes to share with her audience. Parton’s fan base affectionately coined her words of wisdom as "Dollyisms" in 2009, and the term has stuck ever since.

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE USES POND’S COLD CREAM AND THESE OTHER BEAUTY BRANDS

As Parton’s 76th birthday approaches on Jan. 19, the world is sure to hear more uplifting sayings from her melodic wordsmith mind.

Here’s a look at some of Parton’s best takes on life, kindness, career, beauty, faith and courage.

Life

"Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life."

"Figure out who you are. Then do it on purpose."

"We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails."

"Life is sweeter when you have an attitude of gratitude!"

"The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain."

BETTY WHITE'S BEST LIFE LESSONS AND FUNNIEST QUOTES AS HER 100TH BIRTHDAY APPROACHES

Kindness

"I always just thought if you see somebody without a smile, give 'em yours!"

"When folks ask for my advice on staying positive, I just tell 'em it's simple! All the healing starts with you. It's all about YOUR attitude, no matter what life throws at you!"

"Leave something good in every day."

"This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear."

DOLLY PARTON BREAKS 3 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS: ‘YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TO KNOCK ME DOWN TO STOP ME!’

Career

"I’m very active. I’m restless. I can’t stand feelin’ bored. I got more guts than I got talent, but I got enough talent to back it up."

"If you talk bad about country music, it's like saying bad things about my momma. Them's fightin' words!"

"I refuse to settle for something less than great. And if it takes a lifetime, then that’s how long I’ll wait... Is that too much to ask?"

"When I'm inspired, I get excited because I can't wait to see what I'll come up with next."

"Being a star just means that you just find your own special place, and that you shine where you are. To me, that’s what being a star means."

DOLLY PARTON REITERATES HER SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES MATTER: ‘I LOVE EVERYBODY’

Beauty

"I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside."

"You don't need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it."

"Rhinestones, makeup and hair are fun - but it’s what’s on the inside that makes you a truly special one."

"Gotta keep your hair, heels, and standards high!"

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' MUSICAL GUEST MILEY CYRUS HONORS DOLLY PARTON, MOM WITH MOTHER'S DAY COLD OPEN

Faith

"I do not sit in the seat of judgment... I love people for who they are. We're all God's children!"

"I’ve got all I need, Jesus and gravity!"

"I’ll never harden my heart, but I’ve toughened the muscles around it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Courage

"You never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try."

"If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one."

"I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."

"Storms make trees take deeper roots."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Iconic song lyrics

Of course, we can't forget the songs that cemented Parton in American pop culture. Here’s a sample of some of her most memorable song lyrics – from five of her Billboard-recognized hits.

"I wish you joy and happiness. But above all of this, I wish you love."

– Dolly Parton, "I Will Always Love You" (Released on March 11, 1974)

"You could have your choice of men, but I could never love again / He's the only one for me, Jolene."

– Dolly Parton, "Jolene" (Released on Feb. 4, 1974)

"Momma moved out / Daddy sold the house / They split up the money and went on their way / And all the king's horses and all the king's men / Couldn't put Mommy and Daddy back together again."

– Dolly Parton, "Starting Over Again" (Released on Feb. 25, 1980)

"Working 9 to 5, what a way to make a living / Barely gettin' by, it's all taking and no giving."

– Dolly Parton, "9 to 5" (Released on Nov. 3, 1980)

"Islands in the stream / That is what we are / No one in between / How can we be wrong / Sail away with me / To another world / And we rely on each other, huhn hah / From one lover to another, huhn hah."

– Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, "Islands in The Stream" (Released on Aug. 15, 1983)