Dolly Parton says her hair and makeup is always done in case of emergencies

Dolly Parton lives the glam life 24/7.

The 74-year-old country music icon admits that you'll never see her in public without her hair and makeup done.

"I have to always stay ready — street ready, I always say," Parton told RuPaul in the holiday issue of Marie Claire magazine. "I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done."

The "Jolene" singer admitted she's prepared in case of an emergency.

"If it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you [RuPaul] look now. I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something," she joked.

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE'S IN TALKS TO POSE FOR PLAYBOY OVER 40 YEARS AFTER ICONIC BUNNY SUIT COVER

But Patron explained she also embraces her natural side when she wants to.

"But I can come down, though," Dolly maintained in the interview. "I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else."

Previously, the Grammy winner joked about how she's never going to age and doesn't feel old. She also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the television personality's Apple TV show "The Oprah Conversation," and chatted about turning 75 in a couple of months.

According to a clip obtained by People magazine, Winfrey asks Parton how she feels about the milestone age, to which she responded: "I don't think about my life in terms of numbers."

DOLLY PARTON, 74, SAYS SHE WILL NEVER AGE, JOKES ABOUT PLASTIC SURGERY

Parton then insisted she has no time to even reflect on getting older.

"First of all, I ain't never gonna be old because I ain't got time to be old. I can't stop long enough to grow old," Parton said, provoking laughter from Winfrey.

The performer also touched on what she assumes she'll look like 20-plus years from now. She expressed confidence in her plastic surgeons.

"I bet you I won't look much different when I'm 95, if I live that long, because I'm like the Gabor sisters," she said, adding that she assumes she'll "look like a cartoon."

"I'll have on the makeup. I'll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it's about what comes from inside you," Parton said, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parton also said keeping young is an "attitude" more than anything else.

"You gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people," she advised.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.