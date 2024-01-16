Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

DIY buys to improve your home on a budget: See these Amazon offerings under $30

Check out these 4 handy ideas — all available on Amazon — for the person who's passionate about DIY

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Published

Are you the type who likes to roll up your sleeves and get things done yourself?

If this applies to you, or if you have a special handyman or maintenance expert in your life to shop for, this may be a great time to score some of the item suggestions listed below.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Handyman pulling up floor boards

If you're looking for products to help you with household projects, or a gift for the maintenance expert in your life, browse the four picks below. All are available for purchase on Amazon. (DIY Photolibrary/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Tool Storage Rack, $29.99 at Amazon

tool storage rack

The Sunally power tool organizer is designed to be mounted on your wall. (Amazon.com)

If he’s got all the tools in the world but nowhere to put them, pick up this wall-mounted power tool holder. 

It makes use of wasted wall space while displaying power and handheld tools — transforming it into a compact and efficient area. 

This organizer helps keep commonly used tools organized, and it accommodates tools of various sizes.

The Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement, $23.99 at Amazon

home repair and improvement book

The book, "Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement," is the third updated edition, which features how-to project instructions and lots of helpful photos. (Amazon.com)

Not everyone is internet savvy or a Google pro, so sometimes it’s nice to hold all the knowledge right in your hands.

11 PRODUCTS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT WILL HELP YOU READ MORE THIS NEW YEAR

If you have someone on your list who likes to do projects around the house but doesn’t have all the handy skills, consider gifting this informational book.

It contains 325 step-by-step projects complete with how-to photos and materials lists.

MagnoGrip Gloves, $24.99 at Amazon

magno grip gloves

The MagnoGrip Level 5 Cut Resistant Glove with Magnetic Storage set is suited for both women and men, according to the Amazon listing. (Amazon.com)

These all-purpose work gloves have super-strong neodymium magnets to securely hold nails, screws, bolts and more.

12 BASIC WINTER TRAVEL ESSENTIALS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Use them to keep your hands safe and your fasteners close at hand while you roll up your sleeves for all those important projects. 

Universal Socket Tool Set, $25.99 at Amazon

socket tool set

The Universal Socket Tool Set could be a practical gift for the DIY-er on your list. (Amazon.com)

This universal socket tool instantly self-adjusts to grip square nuts, hooks, crew eyes, tension screws, hex nuts, bolt heads and worn damaged head fasteners. 

FOOD AND COOKING GIFTS ON AMAZON FOR THE DINNER PARTY HOST IN YOUR LIFE

You’ll save space, too, because this one tool replaces a whole socket set.

It comes with an ergonomic T-handle ratchet driver and 20 screwdriver bits that can be used for nuts, bolts and even screws. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 