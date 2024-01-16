DIY buys to improve your home on a budget: See these Amazon offerings under $30

Are you the type who likes to roll up your sleeves and get things done yourself?

If this applies to you, or if you have a special handyman or maintenance expert in your life to shop for, this may be a great time to score some of the item suggestions listed below.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Tool Storage Rack, $29.99 at Amazon

If he’s got all the tools in the world but nowhere to put them, pick up this wall-mounted power tool holder.

It makes use of wasted wall space while displaying power and handheld tools — transforming it into a compact and efficient area.

This organizer helps keep commonly used tools organized, and it accommodates tools of various sizes.

The Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement, $23.99 at Amazon

Not everyone is internet savvy or a Google pro, so sometimes it’s nice to hold all the knowledge right in your hands.

11 PRODUCTS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT WILL HELP YOU READ MORE THIS NEW YEAR

If you have someone on your list who likes to do projects around the house but doesn’t have all the handy skills, consider gifting this informational book.

It contains 325 step-by-step projects complete with how-to photos and materials lists.

MagnoGrip Gloves, $24.99 at Amazon

These all-purpose work gloves have super-strong neodymium magnets to securely hold nails, screws, bolts and more.

12 BASIC WINTER TRAVEL ESSENTIALS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Use them to keep your hands safe and your fasteners close at hand while you roll up your sleeves for all those important projects.

Universal Socket Tool Set, $25.99 at Amazon

This universal socket tool instantly self-adjusts to grip square nuts, hooks, crew eyes, tension screws, hex nuts, bolt heads and worn damaged head fasteners.

FOOD AND COOKING GIFTS ON AMAZON FOR THE DINNER PARTY HOST IN YOUR LIFE

You’ll save space, too, because this one tool replaces a whole socket set.

It comes with an ergonomic T-handle ratchet driver and 20 screwdriver bits that can be used for nuts, bolts and even screws.