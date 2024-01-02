12 basic winter travel essentials you can find on Amazon

We have the essential packing list for anyone planning a quick winter getaway. From gear to keep you warm and comfortable to packing essentials that will help pack your bulky winter in your carry-on, we've picked 12 cold weather essentials you can find on Amazon.

Here are 12 winter traveling essentials to fit into your carry-on:

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings $33.99, now $30.50

These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Thermal Warm Winter Tights should be the star in your winter getaway wardrobe. They are warm, cute and easy to pair with almost anything. Plus, they won't take up too much real estate in your carry-on.

Alvada Mens Merino Wool Crew Socks $26.99, now $12.79

Try Alvada Mens Merino Wool Crew Socks to keep your feet comfortable and warm during cold weather treks. The socks are 80% merino wool, 15% polyester, 4% nylon and 1% spandex. Customers like the quality, value, warmth and comfort of the socks.

Compression Bags $14.97

These Compression Bags are essential if you want to make sure bulkier gear will fit in your carry-on. The ten-pack of hand-rolled vacuum bags includes three sizes and are easy to use. Plus, your gear will be protected from the elements as the bags are water, air, and dirt-proof.

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow $34.45, now $29.95

Forget thin airline blankets that never keep you warm; the EverSnug Travel Blanket is a lightweight and extra comfy all-season blanket that is the perfect travel companion. The Microplush carrying case can also be the ideal place to rest your head.

MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm Winter Snow Coat $48.99

For those who live in warmer climates, winter wear usually consists of a good sweater. Try this MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm Winter Snow Coat to keep warm during your winter trip without breaking the bank. This budget model provides good warmth and features a full zip closure and a buttoned outer layer to keep out strong winds and cold temperatures.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $151.00

The viral Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket is back in stock on Amazon. This super-stylish winter coat won't just keep you warm; it will also hold most of those day-to-day essentials you carry thanks to its 6 big pockets.

TRENDOUX Winter Gloves for Men or Women $13.99, now $9.98

Ensure your hands are comfortable while maintaining functionality with the TRENDOUX Winter Gloves for Men or Women. Reviews praise the grip and quality of these gloves.

Wander Agio Women's Fashion Long Shawl $19.99, now $8.99

Add color and warmth to your outfit with the Wander Agio Women's Fashion Long Shawl. The scarf is huge and long and can be worn in many ways. It can double up as a blanket during plane rides and road trips.

PISIQI Thermal Underwear Women Ultra-Soft Long Johns $19.75

Pair the PISIQI Thermal Underwear Women Ultra-Soft Long Johns under your clothing to add some extra warmth to outfits. This set is made of ultra-soft polyester that feels cozily soft, is completely non-irritating, and keeps you comfortably warm to beat the cold weather.

Thermajohn Long Johns Thermal Underwear for Men $39.99, now $27.99

Men can try the Thermajohn Long Johns Thermal Underwear for a warm layer. The thermal underwear is designed with a fleece lining and quality material to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

ANJOUFEMME Womens Hiking Snow Winter Boots $65.99, now $59.99

These ANJOUFEMME Women's Hiking Snow Winter Boots are stylish, comfortable, and an Amazon best seller. The boots have a warm faux fur interior, perfect for winter months.

Carhartt Mens Knit Cuffed Beanie $25.37

This Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie has over 26,000 five-star reviews! The hat is made of 100% acrylic rib-knit fabric, stretchable, one-size-fits-all, fits most any noggin, Carhartt label sewn on front.

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece $24.90, now $23.70

Pack this Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece to keep warm in style. The quarter-zip is cut from soft, brushed-back, cotton-polyester fleece in a midweight for staying cozy and warm.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase $199.99, now $148.38

Samsonite ushers in a new age of travel with these ultra-lightweight and durable hard side expandable spinner suitcases featuring increased packing capacity inside a peerless, modern design.

ETRONIK Weekender Overnight Bag $49.99, now $35.99

For an under-the-seat packing option, try this ETRONIK Weekender Overnight Bag. The bag is expandable and delivers a roomy main compartment to store your clothes and items.