Food and cooking gifts on Amazon for the dinner party host in your life

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach — and for gourmet foodies, home chefs and grilling gurus, there are some great deals on Amazon during this first month of 2024.

From personalized cutting boards to charcuterie sets and filet mignon, here's a list that can’t be beat.

It's filled with useful, interesting and specially selected items.

The five buys below are all priced at under $100.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Naked Wood Works Monogrammed Cutting Board, $24.99 at Amazon

A personalized cutting board makes a thoughtful and useful gift item for anyone on your list.

This one allows you to fully customize it — from the size to the wood type — at an affordable price.

You can even purchase a stand to display it.

SMIRLY Bamboo Charcuterie Cheese Board and Knife Set, $47.89 at Amazon

Charcuterie is a hot trend in at-home entertainment right now and has almost become its own art form.

This carved bamboo board has all the bells and whistles to serve as the ultimate focal point for meats, cheeses, crackers and spreads.

It has a sizable cheese board and two slide-out displays for other items, as well as another tray that slides out with built-in utensils.

Spice Spinner is an adjustable, two-tiered spice organizer rack that stores and stacks all your spices — so you can save space and keep everything neatly in place.

It has a D-shaped design and fits flush in any cabinet, fridge or pantry.

When you give it a spin, the spices come closer to you for a better view.

Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty BBQ Accessories Grill Set, $36.99 at Amazon

No more dealing with grilling utensils that bend, break or rust.

The company behind this product exclusively uses extra-thick, rust-resistant stainless steel to ensure your tools last a lifetime.

All the included tools — spatula, fork, brush and BBQ tongs — have long handles with an ergonomic rubberized grip for easy grilling and handling.

The tools are also easy to hang to store (thanks to their attached loops) and are dishwasher safe.

Omaha Steaks Deluxe Package, $99.99 at Amazon

With grocery prices at an all-time high, you may want to stock up on quality meats.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation family-owned company with sets that are perfectly curated.

This one contains 4 Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons (5 oz.), 4 Omaha Steaks Burgers (6 oz.), 4 Gourmet Jumbo Franks (3 oz.), 4 Potatoes au Gratin (2.8 oz.), 4 Caramel Apple Tartlets (4 oz.), and 1 jar Omaha Steaks Seasoning (3 oz.), all of which come freshly frozen and safely packed for transit to any destination you choose.

Select and enjoy!