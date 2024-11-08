People are freezing this sweet treat and sharing it on social media: 'Made my teeth hurt'

The newest "foodtok" trend on social media has people freezing gummy bears — and many appear obsessed with the texture, flavor and, oddly enough, the sound.

The latest cold craving consists of just two simple ingredients: clear sparkling soda and your favorite gummies.

Kat Chao, who goes by @katchaomeow on social media, has garnered over 45 million views on TikTok for sharing her breakdown of the viral bite.

VIRAL PROTEIN DIET COKE TREND SWEEPS SOCIAL MEDIA AS USERS ARE 'SURPRISED' BY HOW GOOD THE DRINK IS

The TikTok chef and California mom detailed the very simple recipe and even added her own twist to the trending treat.

Using an airtight container, Chao soaked her gummies overnight in a clear, sparkling soda to chill in the refrigerator. She opted for gummy bears and sour watermelon gummies.

The two varying candies soaked up a lot of the liquid and grew to nearly twice their original size.

She then transferred the candies to a plate and placed them in the freezer for three hours — any longer, she said, and the gummies would get too hard.

SHAVED FROZEN TOMATO TREND IS BACK ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND NOT EVERYONE IS ON BOARD: 'WOULD CONFUSE MY BRAIN'

Chao turned the recipe into an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) video — highlighting the chilling sound of the gummy bears as she bites through the frozen texture.

While she enjoyed the gummy bears, she did not recommend the frozen sour watermelon.

She was very happy with the result and even noted that her kids loved the new treat.

"The frozen gummy bears were such a fun way to add a different twist to a popular treat," Chao told Fox News Digital.

'SCRAMBLED PANCAKES' CAUSE VIRAL STIR ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'THIS IS A CRIME'

"I appreciated how easy it is to make with a few simple ingredients and in only a few steps."

She also said, "I enjoyed seeing them recreated by many users across all social media platforms and appreciated how others added their own variations to this fun snack."

After watching Chao's creation, other social media users shared their thoughts on the chewy gummies turned into frozen bites.

Many commented that the chilling texture hurt their teeth.

"My sensitive teeth could never," one user wrote.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"That made my teeth hurt," another TikTok creator commented.

Other users said that they have been doing this for years, calling them "drunk gummies."

"I've been saying this for years. Get mini-gummy bears and put them in the freezer. The texture is amazing. I have an issue with soft gummy texture, so freezing them gets rid of that ick, but I love it," one user shared.

Chao even created another version of the treat by making it for an adult audience. Instead of soaking the gummies in soda, she soaked them in vodka.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She used the same process of soaking overnight and then freezing for several hours.

The frozen treats were not as frozen as the original since vodka does not freeze, but she described the new texture as "frosty."

She compared the frozen gummies to sweet cocktails, particularly noting that the frozen apple gummies were reminiscent of appletinis.

Other TikTok users shared comments about their challenges after attempting to recreate the frozen treat.

After freezing the gummies, the interior was too hard and made it extra difficult for them to bite into, many said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others noted that while the texture was interesting, it was not enhanced after the gummiest spent hours soaking in the soda mixture.

As more and more social media users share the trend on TikTok, they are making adjustments to the recipe — sharing extra details and new twists on the recipe.