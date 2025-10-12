Death of Charlie Kirk, a man of lasting values, pushes bestselling author and former Navy SEAL back to church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The murder of Charlie Kirk continues to affect many Americans and others around the world.

Speaking recently on the "Nothing Left Unsaid" podcast, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr — a devoted father of three — said that the assassination of Charlie Kirk has prompted him and his family to slow down and return to their roots.

"I think we are impacted by Charlie Kirk's assassination the way a lot of people are," said Carr.

"First, [we're] horrified that things like this are happening [across the country]," he said. "And we’ll be putting the phones down and going back to church like we did in the past," he added.

Carr said that like many others, he and his wife instantly understood that "our kids [were] witness to this."

Given that Kirk's murder was shown online in real time, "my kids saw it before I could get to them," he said. "And that has also caused a reexamination, not just for a lot of people out there, but for us as a family as well."

He went on, "So we'll be making some changes because of this. We got too busy with life."

"The broadest message [of Charlie Kirk] is that of faith and family."

Carr said that "when our middle child was born, we stopped going to church, because it was just hard to take him there with his special needs. So that's been difficult," he said.

"Family dinners have been difficult," he added. "You're having to take care of someone with special needs, and the other kids are done with their dinner in five seconds … and you're still trying to, you know, work, essentially … and love [all three] kids the same."

Carr continued, "So we'll be going back and reexamining just how we've gotten too busy. And really be slowing down a bit because of this."

He said that Kirk's impact on people has been "huge" and will continue to be.

"Unfortunately, it's in death," said Carr in the podcast interview. "But it's going to amplify the message — and the broadest message is that of faith and family."

Carr, the creator of "The Terminal List," has a new novel, "Cry Havoc," just out. It's the next installment in his "Terminal List" series.

His nonfiction book, "Targeted: Beirut: The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror" with co-author, military historian and Pulitzer Prize finalist James Scott, was published last year.

He shared an exclusive excerpt from it last fall with readers of Fox News Digital in Sept. 2024.

He is currently working on another nonfiction book and remains involved in a number of "Terminal List" projects.

Carr is a former Navy SEAL Task Unit commander and sniper with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has said he knew from age seven that he wanted to be a SEAL — and also a writer.

In the days following Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, many people have been called to return to church, to purchase Bibles and to practice their faith once again.

Social media platforms have also seen numerous posts from people saying they plan to attend church for the first time or return to church thanks to Kirk’s influence, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.