Young father credits Charlie Kirk for life-changing family values, citing 'huge' legacy

As thousands gathered here Sunday for Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium, many attendees spoke about the ways in which Kirk has inspired them and continues to wield influence in their lives.

A value commonly shared by attendees was the importance of family.

Mrs. Erika Kirk, in her speech to the crowd, said that her husband’s greatest cause was to "revive the American family."

"When he spoke to young people, he was always eager to tell them about God's vision for marriage," said the widow and mother of two young children in her speech. "If they could just dare to live it out, it would enrich every part of their life in the same way that it enriched ours."

Rancher Eli Bangerter of Utah told Fox News Digital that Charlie Kirk left a huge impact on his life. The 26-year-old said that Kirk was the first person to tell him to drop out of college.

"I was the first one in my family to drop out. It was kind of a disappointment to them," he added, smiling, "but I was just totally impacted by [Kirk's] message about families."

Bangerter and his wife have two children, with a third one on the way.

"Have them young, have more than you can afford," he shared, echoing a message shared by Charlie Kirk.

"I know that he preached about God, and it's a commandment to have kids, so we'll figure it out," he added.

"We love Charlie and his legacy is huge and totally impacted my life and the life of my kids," said Bangerter.

He said he and his wife hope to instill the same values in their children.

"Believe in God, defend our freedoms and fight for righteousness and for truth and for what's true and right," said Bangerter.

"That's what Charlie fought for, and we love him for that," he added.

Erika Kirk, in her remarks, called on young men to "accept Charlie's challenge and embrace true manhood."

She said, "Be strong and courageous for your families. Love your wives and lead them. Love your children and protect them. Be the spiritual head of your home. But please be a leader worth following."

"Our strength is found in God's design for our role."

The Kirks married in May 2021. The couple has two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

She said her husband’s mission was to "save the lost boys of the West" who have no purpose, no faith, and feel like they have no reason to live.

"The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate — Charlie wanted to help them," she added.

Erika Kirk said her husband's love drove her to be a better wife, stating that a wife’s role is not to be a "servant," "employee," "helper," or "rival." She said a husband and wife should be "one flesh."

She also challenged women to be virtuous.

"Our strength is found in God's design for our role. We are the guardians. We are the encouragers. We are the preservers. Guard your heart. Everything you do flows from it," she said as her tears flowed.

She said her marriage to Charlie Kirk was the best thing that ever happened to them both. "Charlie wanted everyone to experience that joy."