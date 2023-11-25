‘Cooking with Friends’: Rachel Campos-Duffy shares her 'so fluffy' lemon ricotta pancakes

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy made her "famous" lemon-ricotta pancakes on air on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The recipe appears in "Cooking with Friends: Eat, Drink & Be Merry," the new cookbook by "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus.

The book features recipes enjoyed by Fox News personalities when they're at home with their families.

CARLEY SHIMKUS TALKS ‘COOKING WITH FRIENDS’ BOOK, REVEALS HER CHOICE OF BEST COOK AT FOX NEWS

"All week long we've been highlighting ‘Cooking with Friends' — [and] letting everybody know that it's filled with recipes from folks across Fox News," said Shimkus.

"This book is also filled with so much love, because it has recipes, Rachel, like yours — and you make this for your children."

Campos-Duffy concurred, saying, "They love this."

The pancakes are made first by mixing together the dry ingredients in one bowl, and the wet ingredients — plus freshly zested lemon — in another bowl.

‘COOKING WITH FRIENDS’: AINSLEY EARHARDT SHARES GRILLED FLOUNDER RECIPE AND HER 'MAMA'S GRITS'

The two are then combined in one bowl.

To make the pancakes "super fluffy," Campos-Duffy folds in whipped egg whites "at the very end" of the mixing process.

The egg whites, said Shimkus, are the "secret ingredient" to the pancakes.

With the batter mixed, Campos-Duffy then cooks the pancakes on a griddle, adding blueberries to the pancakes once they're in the pan.

"You used to cook this for your children on Saturdays," noted Shimkus.

‘COOKING WITH FRIENDS’: CARLEY SHIMKUS SHARES UNIQUE DESSERT RECIPES AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS

"But now I'm not home on Saturdays," said Campos-Duffy with a laugh.

Her children, she said, have taken up the role of pancake maker in her absence.

"All my kids know how to make pancakes," said Campos-Duffy.

Once the pancakes are fully cooked, they are finished off with a dusting of powdered sugar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Usually, the kids fight over who gets to do that," said Campos-Duffy.

Shimkus then tasted a pancake, proclaiming, "These are really good!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information about the new cookbook, "Cooking with Friends," and how to order it, check out the Fox News Books website .