‘Cooking with Friends’: Carley Shimkus shares unique dessert recipes ahead of the holidays

Americans are spending more time than ever in their kitchens as the holidays quickly approach.

"Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus released a new cookbook for those looking for a new recipe for the entire family to try.

"Cooking with Friends" is a compilation of 75 recipes from Fox News staff — and Shimkus shared two included in the book on "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning.

"It’s really all of our cookbooks because this is a compilation of recipes from folks across Fox News — their favorite family meals all in one book," she said.

Shimkus joined other Fox talent to show off two dessert recipes from "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy and senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

First up on the list was Doocy’s household favorite five-minute beignets.

Doocy said he started sharing this recipe during the COVID pandemic after hearing about it from a former Fox News co-worker whose family owned a restaurant and used the same tactic.

The host said the beignets are easy — starting with a can of biscuits from the store.

"You take a grand [biscuit] — cut it into quarters … or roll it up," he said.

From there, Doocy said you simply drop the dough in a heated pot of oil for about five minutes.

After that, he recommended adding chocolate, sugar, cinnamon and his favorite — whipped cream — to the bites for a sweet treat.

Shimkus noted that the recipe was super simple — as was Dean’s grilled donuts recipe contribution.

"You get a box of donuts already pre-made — that’s the beauty of this," Dean said.

She showed off the process of making grilled donuts by cutting the donuts in half horizontally and then brushing them with butter.

After that, simply place the donuts on a grill, frying pan or toaster until the donuts are grilled on both sides.

Dean said the best part is choosing the toppings.

"You can put a healthy dose of fruit on there — also some chocolate and caramel," she said.

Shimkus said the tagline of the book has proven to be true: "Eat, Drink & Be Merry: Fun, Fast, Easy & Affordable Meals."

