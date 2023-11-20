Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

‘Cooking with Friends’: Carley Shimkus shares unique dessert recipes ahead of the holidays

'Fox & Friends' hosts shared recipes for five-minute beignets and grilled donuts

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Carley Shimkus debuts new cookbook 'Cooking with Friends' Video

Carley Shimkus debuts new cookbook 'Cooking with Friends'

The 'FOX & Friends First' co-host shared some of her recipes from her new cookbook just in time for the holiday season. 

Americans are spending more time than ever in their kitchens as the holidays quickly approach. 

"Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus released a new cookbook for those looking for a new recipe for the entire family to try. 

"Cooking with Friends" is a compilation of 75 recipes from Fox News staff — and Shimkus shared two included in the book on "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning.

"It’s really all of our cookbooks because this is a compilation of recipes from folks across Fox News — their favorite family meals all in one book," she said. 

Shimkus joined other Fox talent to show off two dessert recipes from "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy and senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

Cooking with Friends book

"Cooking with Friends" is a new cookbook by Carley Shimkus that's filled with recipes from Fox News staff.  (Fox News)

First up on the list was Doocy’s household favorite five-minute beignets.

Doocy said he started sharing this recipe during the COVID pandemic after hearing about it from a former Fox News co-worker whose family owned a restaurant and used the same tactic. 

Five minute beignets

Steve Doocy shared his five-minute beignet recipe on "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning. The recipe appears in a new cookbook by Carley Shimkus. (Fox News)

The host said the beignets are easy — starting with a can of biscuits from the store. 

"You take a grand [biscuit] — cut it into quarters … or roll it up," he said. 

From there, Doocy said you simply drop the dough in a heated pot of oil for about five minutes. 

After that, he recommended adding chocolate, sugar, cinnamon and his favorite — whipped cream — to the bites for a sweet treat.

Grilled donuts

Janice Dean shared her grilled donuts recipe. (Fox News)

Shimkus noted that the recipe was super simple — as was Dean’s grilled donuts recipe contribution. 

"You get a box of donuts already pre-made — that’s the beauty of this," Dean said. 

She showed off the process of making grilled donuts by cutting the donuts in half horizontally and then brushing them with butter. 

After that, simply place the donuts on a grill, frying pan or toaster until the donuts are grilled on both sides.

Carley Shimkus

Shimkus discussed the 75 recipes in the book while highlighting two favorite desserts.  (Fox News)

Dean said the best part is choosing the toppings. 

"You can put a healthy dose of fruit on there — also some chocolate and caramel," she said.

Shimkus said the tagline of the book has proven to be true: "Eat, Drink & Be Merry: Fun, Fast, Easy & Affordable Meals."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 