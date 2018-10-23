Coach announces it will go fur-free by Fall 2019 collection

In another win for small animals everywhere, Coach has joined the growing list of luxury brands who’ve vowed to go fur-free.

The Tapestry-owned company announced Tuesday it plans to phase out all types of animal fur, including mink, coyote, fox and rabbit, in time for its Fall 2019 collection, Business of Fashion reports.

Coach will still use shearling, mohair and angora -- animal products other companies have chosen to ban along with fur.

ALABAMA SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEE RETURNS WALLET WITH $300 CASH, GOES VIRAL

“We understood from our employee population and from our consumers that it was important to them that we take a stand on this issue. We’re doing it because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” Coach chief executive Joshua Schulman told Business of Fashion.

Last year, Michael Kors announced a similar fur-free policy after the company CEO John Idol met with PETA.

Similarly, Italian fashion house Gucci decided to no longer “use, promote, or publicize animal fur” in its collections beginning with its Spring 2018 line.

Rent the Runway stopped carrying all products that have fur after a yearlong campaign by PETA.

Taking it one step further, entire cities are now banning the controversial material to be used for the sake of fashion. In March, San Francisco banned the sale of fur, following a unanimous vote by the city’s Board of Supervisors.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Looking to follow in the Bay Area’s footsteps, Los Angeles approved a similar bill in September in an effort to become the largest American metropolis to bar the sale and production of the controversial product.