20 Christmas gifts readers will love

Is there someone in your life who prefers to stay in with a good book rather than going out? Someone who spends their nights and weekends curled up on the couch reading? Well, this gift guide is for you!

It has 20 items that every type of reader won’t be able to stop talking about long after the holidays are over. From e-readers to book pillows, mugs, reading chairs and more, there’s a gift for every price range.

Consuming books happens in many different ways these days. Many readers would also love a subscription to Audible, where they can listen to all their favorite books. It’s an affordable gift, at just $0.99 per month for the first three months, and $14.95 per month after that. And readers get to pick one audiobook each month. They’ll also have access to thousands of titles they can purchase and Audible-exclusive discounts.

12 OF AMAZON'S TOP BOOKS OF 2024

A book nook is the ideal place to set a book down and keep coffee, bookmarks and glasses while you’re reading. This book nook from Uncommon Goods is beautifully crafted from wood and has plenty of storage.

Keep your reader cozy with a book scarf. This one is made from soft faux fur and is long enough to act as a shawl. It also has two giant pockets that books fit in perfectly.

Frequent readers will love Fiction: A Word Guessing Board Game. It’s a Wordle-inspired game where you must work as a team to guess the secret word chosen from a great work of literature. All the while, players must determine which of the "Lie-brarian's" hints are fact and which are fiction.

Original price: $32.99

An affordable and extremely useful gift is a book light. They come in all shapes and sizes, like this neck book light from Amazon that’s easy to wear and use. There’s also the classic clip-on light from Barnes & Noble that clips to your books.

20 BOOKTOK BOOKS READERS ARE GETTING INTO

Original price: $31.50

Instead of holding books open with your hands, just to find them tired after half an hour of reading, a leather book weight does the work for the reader, holding open the book so it can be set on the reader’s lap or a pillow.

Amazon also has a wooden book page holder that slides over the thumb and holds the book open without making the reader’s hands cramp up.

A tablet or book easel or pillow helps readers balance their books without having to hold them up. The lap beanbag book stand from Amazon has a flat wooden top that holds a book and has a comfortable bean bag bottom that rests on the reader’s lap.

Kindle users will also appreciate a Kindle pillow that has a clip-on stand that holds the Kindle. It’s attached to a comfortable pillow that can sit on the reader’s lap or on a table nearby.

20 BOOKS BY FEMALE AUTHORS YOU SHOULD READ FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

A delicious smelling candle that’s in a literature-themed container is a great gift for book lovers. Barnes & Noble has "Wizard of Oz" candles and "Secret Garden" candles, among others. So, grab a candle that’s based on your reader’s favorite book.

Book lovers like anything having to do with literature, like this literature mug from Uncommon Goods. The mug is wrapped in a library with the funny saying "Sorry, I’m booked" on one side. You can also scan the QR code for a new literary quote every day.

Looking for a bigger ticket item? A reading chair will do the trick. This giant bean bag chair from Amazon is soft, cozy and still offers plenty of support for hours of reading. Amazon also has a Welnow lazy chair with an ottoman that’s equally as comfortable and comes in dozens of colors.

Feed your reader’s book obsession with a subscription to the Book of the Month club. Each month, the club offers a list of five to seven books. You select the ones you’re interested in, and they send them your way.

Original price: $9.99

Every reader needs bookmarks, lots and lots of bookmarks. This is an easy gift that can be customized to the specific style of each reader. Get a 48-pack of magnetic bookmarks featuring various landscapes or go simpler with this multi-color pack of bookmarks in beautiful pastel colors.

A Kindle Paperwhite is most readers’ dream. It goes back to the classic Kindle that was designed just for reading, so there’s no worrying about pesky ads and distracting ads. A single charge lasts up to 12 weeks, and you can add a Kindle case if you need another gift idea.

10 BOOKS BY LATINO AUTHORS TO HELP YOU CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Help the reader in your life make their very own library with a personalized book stamp or embosser with their name on it. Grab this book stamp from Amazon that can be customized with a name and design. There’s also a book embosser from Amazon that creates a raised stamp.

Many readers like to annotate their books, so a pack of annotation supplies is a great gift option. A Mr. Pen aesthetic book annotation kit comes with everything needed to annotate. It comes with aesthetically pleasing pens, sticky notes in various sizes and vibrant highlighters.

If you know your reader’s favorite book or author, special edition copies of those books are sure to be cherished forever. Although these are on the pricier side, special editions are fantastic gifts. Juniper Books sells classic literature in special editions, like these Penguin classics or this set of influential women writers.

Kindle owners need a remote page turner. When they want to relax completely, they can sit back with their Kindle pillow and click a button to turn the page.

Book-themed slippers are a comfortable, thoughtful gift. This pair of book slippers from Uncommon Goods features cute, embroidered books on either side. They’re handmade in Nepal and made from soft felt. Amazon also has fuzzy lined slippers with a personal library printed on them, great for anyone who prefers to spend their day relaxing with a good book.

A vase shaped like a good book is ideal for readers and plant-lovers alike. Barnes & Noble has a book-shaped vase with the "Great Gatsby" cover printed on it. They also have a "Pride & Prejudice" vase and a "Wizard of Oz" vase.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $26.99

A small bag to carry all their books around is a useful gift for readers. A bomber jacket leather BookMate is just large enough to pack a few books and the essentials. It’s a durable, classy bag made from real leather.

You can also get a sling bag from Amazon that’s compact, but has plenty of compartments for books and other belongings. It also has a built-in charging port, so you can charge your phone on the go.