10 books by Latino authors to help you celebrate Hispanic heritage month

Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of culture, identity and history, observed annually from September 15th to October 15th. It's a time to honor the contributions and influence of Latino creators.

In celebration of this month, here are 10 must-read books penned by Latino authors. These selected works offer a mosaic of voices and experiences many readers will easily relate to. Whether you are looking to deepen your understanding, broaden your perspective or simply find your next great read, these books by Latino authors are ideal picks.

Original price: $27.99

This novel follows Andrea and Pablo, who grew up in Massachusetts when their mother suddenly whisks them away to a village in Puerto Rico. After living with family in the mountains of Puerto Rico, they return to Massachusetts to find rifts between family values and the American culture they know so well.

Original price: $26.99

This family saga goes back and forth between the late 1800s and 1960s. In the late 1800s, Antonio Sonoro, a notorious Mexican gunslinger, is faced with financial desperation and a severe drought, so he decides to rob a train with his younger brother Hugo.

During the robbery, Hugo unexpectedly dies at the hands of the Texas Rangers, sending Antonio on a dangerous path of revenge. Fast-forward to 1964, and Jaime Sonoro, a celebrated Mexican entertainer, stumbles upon a book chronicling his family's dark heritage.

Based in El Salvador in 1923, Graciela is growing up in an Indigenous community situated next to a volcano. She becomes an oracle for a dictator in the community and meets her sister she never knew she had. The book follows the two sisters as tragedy unfolds around them.

Original price: $28

This book has it all: discussions of gender, power and the complexities of fame. In the book, a young woman recalls her destructive relationship with a legendary writer.

Original price: $27

In a tense political climate, "Listen Like You Mean It" provides a deep dive into how to really listen to strangers, your family, friends and everyone else. Through research and interviews with therapists, podcast hosts, life coaches, journalists and more, Vengoechea provides a set of scripts and questions so you can understand different points of view.

The Olivares women always choose distinct names for their daughters. The story centers around Olvido and her daughter, who can’t be more different. Her daughter later left home as a pregnant teen to start her own life. Felicitas, Olvidos' grandmother, later encounters her grandmother, who is now a spirit. As the story continues on, the three women are trapped in each other’s orbit, with Olvido attempting to control both her daughter and granddaughter’s destinies.

Original price: $17

Cited as one of the most important books in Latin literature, "Pedro Páramo" is about a man who promises his dying mother that he’ll find his father who he never met. But as he journeys out, he’s faced with strange memories and hallucinations, leading to a truly tragic story.

A truly spooky and dark book, "The Dangers of Smoking in Bed" is a twisted tale about Bueno Aires where missing kids come back from the dead and bones hold terrifying curses. The group of stories is classified as contemporary Gothic, and each follows a new morbid storyline.

Original price: $18

Casiopea Tun spends her days cleaning her grandfather's house in a small Mexican town. Her mundane existence is upended when she unwittingly releases the spirit of the Mayan god of death from a mysterious box, who enlists her help to reclaim his throne from his deceitful brother.

Original price: $30

This is a novel about the construction of the Panama Canal, following fictitious characters based on real-life forgotten builders. It looks at activists, fishmongers, laborers, journalists, neighbors, doctors and soothsayers, among others.

