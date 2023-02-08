Chocolate on chocolate: Desserts to indulge in on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day means love is in the air and candy is on the shelves.

It's no surprise that Valentine's Day is one of the top-profiting holidays for candy companies.

Candy companies alone are expected to earn $1.8 billion during the Valentine's season, according to Fox Business.

When you walk down the aisle of your local store during the Valentine's season, the shelves are almost always stacked high with chocolate boxes and candy hearts.

But if you're a true chocolate lover and craving something seriously sweet on February 14, here are some decadent desserts you can make or buy.

Chocolate-covered strawberries Chocolate trifle Chocolate mousse pie Chocolate pudding Brownie sundaes Mini chocolate melting cakes Double chocolate cookies Chocolate cake pops

1. Chocolate-covered strawberries

Chocolate-covered strawberries are classic — but just because this is a classic doesn't mean you can't switch up the recipe this Valentine's Day.

If you want to take the easy way out but still enjoy the sweets, purchase premade chocolate-covered strawberries. If not, grab chocolate morsels or chips and melt them down to dip them yourself.

For a little extra pizzazz, after the berries are dipped, cover them with sprinkles of your choice.

2. Chocolate trifle

The chocolate trifle is another yummy dessert. Amy Flanigan of Belly Full said that a chocolate trifle is one of her most requested Valentine's Day desserts, and it is very simple to make.

All you need is a chocolate cake, made from scratch or out of the box, pudding, Oreo cookies (smashed), chocolate chips and fudge.

Layer all of these ingredients on top of one another, starting with a layer of chocolate cake, followed by fudge, pudding, crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate chips and some whipped topping. You can make this in a glass bowl and keep layering until you run out of space or ingredients.

3. Chocolate mousse pie

Chocolate mousse pie is another recommended recipe from Belly Full — and arguably the best part about this dessert is that no baking is required.

This pie requires few ingredients. You'll need Oreos, butter, chocolate chips, heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, sea salt and caramel sauce.

Then, all you have to do is assemble, starting with your cookie crumbs and melted butter to form the crust. Combine your whipping cream and powdered sugar before folding in the melted chocolate. You'll pour that mixture into the crust.

Refrigerate and wait until it's cool enough to eat.

4. Chocolate pudding

Chocolate pudding, from scratch or a box, is a chocolate treat that you and the kids can enjoy.

Once your pudding has settled, top it with whipped cream for extra texture. Next, you can get creative with toppings, including sprinkles, crushed cookies, sliced strawberries and more.

5. Brownie sundaes

Pull out all the sugar stops and create a cute ice cream bar for Valentine's Day.

Making sundaes is such a fun activity to do with your sweetheart or the little ones. Allow everyone to create their own sundae with the toppings you've set out. You can also switch it up and create a giant sundae to share — but be sure to include spoons for each of you.

The possibilities are endless for sundaes.

Some topping recommendations include whipped cream, cherries, fruit, hot sauce, peanut butter sauce, crushed cookies, candy and sprinkles. But the most important ingredient for this chocolate dessert is the brownie base.

6. Mini chocolate lava cakes

Lava cakes may look complicated to make, but preparing the dessert is actually quite simple.

All you need is unsalted butter, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla extract and flour, per the recipe by Cookie and Kate. Create the lava cake shape with bowls and a muffin tin. This cake can be topped with powdered sugar and paired with a scoop (or scoops) of ice cream.

7. Double chocolate cookies

Double chocolate cookies are just like chocolate chip cookies, except they're overloaded with chocolate. Instead of using a typical cookie base, you'll want to use chocolate dough for this recipe.

To maximize a chewy texture, avoid overcooking these cookies.

8. Chocolate cake pops

Cake pops are a modern-day dessert that took off in popularity between 2009 and 2011. Since people went on a cake pop craze, recipes have been perfected, and they're pretty easy to make.

You'll need to bake a cake, homemade or from a box, and mix it with frosting until it becomes dough-like.

Roll small bite-size balls and place popsicle sticks through their middles.

The most difficult part of the process is dipping your pops into melted chocolate while keeping them on the stick. Once you've mastered this art, you'll place your pops in the refrigerator and enjoy shortly thereafter.