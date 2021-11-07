The ultimate double chocolate game day cookie recipe

Tailgating or tuning in for a big game? Wash it down with a cookie cake and everyone will be a winner.

"This fun dessert isn’t just for kids because every time I make it the adults are first to grab a piece," Lee Jackson, RD, LDN, a dietitian with Team Holly says of this recipe from Trim&TERRIFIC Gulf Coast Favorites cookbook by Holly Clegg. "This double chocolate game day cookie cake brightens up the tailgate menu and is extra festive when you use your favorite team colors for the candies," says Jackson, who recommends cutting the cookie cake into small squares when feeding a crowd.

If you’re making this cookie cake for Halloween, Hanukkah, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day, you can also use seasonal candies to channel the holiday’s spirit.

Double Chocolate Game Day Cookie Cake from Trim&TERRIFIC Gulf Coast Favorites

Serves: 12 - 16 slices

Prep time: 10 – 15 minutes

Cook time: 18 - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup candy-coated milk chocolate candies, divided

1/4 cup flaked coconut

1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat 12 - 14-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat together butter and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, blending well. In a small bowl, combine flour, cocoa, and baking soda. Gradually add to sugar mixture, blending until well mixed.

3. Spread dough on the prepared pan, spreading dough to within 1 inch of the edge of the pan. Sprinkle dough with candies, coconut, marshmallows, and pecans. Bake 18 - 20 minutes, or until edges are set. Don’t overbake. Cool, and cut into slices.