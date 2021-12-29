Starbucks barista says you can get a drink for 60 cents

If you’re a Starbucks fan on a budget, there’s a drink hack that’ll help you get a drink under $1.

Starbucks barista Shay P shared a TikTok video showing how customers can order a "cheap" beverage with water and juice. According to Shay, the drink only costs 60 cents for 20 ounces.

STARBUCKS ‘SNICKERDOODLE COLD BREW’ HOW-TO VIDEO GOES VIRAL, WINS FANS

"Ask for a Venti water with peach juice," a computerized voice says in Shay’s video. "So cheap and so good."

The 11-second clip was shared to TikTok on Dec. 8, 2021, and it has been viewed by more than 3.7 million people. Fox News Digital reached out to Shay for comment.

'WANDAVISION' FANS CREATE STARBUCKS DRINK INSPIRED BY THE MARVEL SHOW

TikTok's users were divided about Shay’s drink hack in the comments section. Some praised the method while others argued that Shay’s recommendation is a "custom tea" order and should cost more.

In additional reply videos, Shay explained that she works at a Starbucks location inside a Kroger supermarket.

STARBUCKS DRINK TASTES JUST LIKE FUNNEL CAKE, ACCORDING TO FANS

Although not all baristas agree with Shay’s drink recommendation, customers have gone to Starbucks locations throughout the country and have documented their experience on TikTok.

Many of these reply videos and reviews can be found under the app’s Starbucks Secret Menu hashtag. In these videos, successful water and juice purchases have varied in price depending on the Starbucks location, but for the most part, each were priced under $1.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives at Starbucks did not immediately respond to Fox’s request for comment.