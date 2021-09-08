Woman's clever Olive Garden hack reveals you can save money and stay full by ordering this

If you’re hankering for some Olive Garden, but don’t want to want to spend around $20 for a classic entrée, there’s a simple menu hack you can try.

A money-saving TikTok video that was shared at the start of 2021, but is now going viral, shows users of the app that they can satisfy their appetite by ordering a kids meal.

Natasha K, 32, uploaded her video with the caption: "Save money, eat more!"

"If you are ordering to-go, get the kids meal. Look at these portion sizes, they are enormous," she said in her 15-second clip. "A side of broccoli, our main entrée, two breadsticks and a drink – all for only $5.99."

According to one video caption Natasha left, she believes the portion size for the kids’ meal is large enough to feed two adults.

The video has gotten more than 60,800 views so far, and it appears to be growing thanks to its sudden viral moment.

Two commenters argued that the containers in Natasha’s video are not the standard kids meal size. Natasha wrote back wondering if her local Olive Garden "over serves" or if other locations "under serves."

Others commended Natasha for sharing her Olive Garden menu hack and shared strategies of their own.

"It’s actually the smartest thing ever to [order] off the kids menu. Usually it’s low in calories, filling and cheaper," one TikTok user wrote in response.

Another user shared they like to order a kids meal at Chipotle because they have a small appetite.

"[I] get a kids meal and then I [get] extra sides and make myself a mini bowl," they wrote. "And you get chips [and] soda."

Natasha did not immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment. Her TikTok bio says she’s a mom who likes to share "life hacks and side hustles."

She joined TikTok in October 2020 and has built up her following to 31,700.

Olive Garden’s website notes that its kids meals are meant to be eaten by children who are younger than 12. Prices for kids’ meals vary by location.

Representatives for Olive Garden did not immediately respond to FOX News.