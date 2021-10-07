Man's Five Guys hack shows how you can get 'free' cheeseburgers

If you like cheeseburgers and BOGO deals, you’re going to want to try this Five Guys menu hack.

Food content creators JP Lambiase and Julia Goolia say you can maximize your cheeseburger order and turn one sandwich into two when you order toppings on the side.

Lambiase demonstrated this hack in a TikTok video the pair shared under their HellthyJunkFood account. In the 35-second clip, Lambiase explained that Five Guys’ standard cheeseburger comes with two beef patties and toppings are free.

WOMAN'S CLEVER OLIVE GARDEN HACK REVEALS YOU CAN SAVE MONEY AND STAY FULL BY ORDERING THIS

He went on to note that customers are allowed to order as many toppings as they want and can have it packed in a side container along with an extra bun. To prove his point, Lambiase showed his receipt, which displayed several rows of null charges.

The first cheeseburger can be deconstructed and turned into a second burger with all the toppings you desire, Lambiase said.

TIKTOK VIDEO WITH MCDONALD’S CUP ‘HACK’ STUNS SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘WHY DOESN’T MCDONALD’S ADVERTISE THIS?’

When asked how he learned about the Five Guys menu hack, Lambiase told Fox News, "I actually call a lot of fast food restaurants and just ‘grill’ them with questions until they hang up on me."

Lambiase’s video went up on the HellthyJunkFood page on Monday, Oct. 4, and has since racked up more than 4.2 million views.

PEZ CANDY DEBUNKS TIKTOK VIDEO WHILE REVEALING 'PROPER WAY' TO LOAD PEZ DISPENSER

Thousands of commenters have chimed in about the hack with some who expressed praise for its money-saving element while others disagreed with Lambiase’s use of the word "free" and preferred the term "buy one, split one" instead.

"The audience reaction is probably 70/30 positive. In the social media world, that means you're not a complete sham," Lambiase told Fox News. "[Our] hacks range from silly to absurd to mind-blowingly practical. I believe that is its appeal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lambiase went on, "The viral aspect of what we're doing is helpful in giving us a purpose in life besides saving $0.50 on a slice of bread."