Chicago-style hot dogs, 'integral' to Windy City, is served with tomato, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

CHICAGO FAVORITE – Here is a look at the history of one of Chicago's most iconic foods: the Chicago-style hot dog. This Great Depression-era meal has survived through the decades and is beloved to this day. Continue reading…

FOR OUR HEROES – A bold climb of Mt. Kilimanjaro took place this summer to benefit charities supporting America's veterans and military first responders. Fox News Digital spoke with Michael O'Dell, who took part. Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. Continue reading...

TRAVEL IN STYLE – Travel light and look like a cool tourist when you pack these essentials. Continue reading…

'WE CAN’T FORGET' – Jeremiah Smith has been driving a truck around major U.S. cities and now the DNC, with photos of his childhood friend and other hostages taken by Hamas to remind others of those who are still missing. Continue reading...

WEDDING WEATHER? – A newlywed couple in Wisconsin enjoyed their first dance in the wedding venue's basement after a tornado caused them and their guests to shelter in place on the big day. Continue reading...

'ONCE IN A BLUE MOON' – A rare blue supermoon that first became visible across North America on Monday will stay in effect until Wednesday. Here are more supermoons to catch this year. Continue reading…

FAITH FORWARD – Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, reflects on Ephesians 5:15-20 and the lessons these verses can offer Christians who take the time to know them. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

