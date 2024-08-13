Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Be a cool tourist with these 7 travel essentials

Blend in with the locals no matter where you go

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Travel under the radar with these essentials. 

Travel under the radar with these essentials.  (iStock )

Ditch the guidebook and fanny pack and blend in with the locals wherever you’re traveling to. Blending in means you’ll be less of a target for scams, and you can feel like you’re truly part of the culture. From the basics like what to wear and how to find your way around, the travel essentials on this list will help you fit in with ease.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Shorts with zip pockets: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $18.99

Stay comfortable and protect your valuables with shorts with zipper pockets. 

Stay comfortable and protect your valuables with shorts with zipper pockets.  (Amazon )

Wearing neutral-colored clothes helps you blend in and these shorts with zipping pockets makes it harder for pickpockets to take your valuables. Amazon also has a five-pack of women’s shorts that have zip pockets.

Joggers: on sale for $34.98

Original price: $43.98

Joggers work best in colder climates. 

Joggers work best in colder climates.  (Amazon )

Visiting somewhere colder? Opt for joggers instead of shorts. They’re comfortable for long trips, have zip-up pockets and come in a variety of neutral colors so you don’t stand out. You can find women’s joggers on Amazon for under $35 or get a men’s three-pack of joggers.

Duolingo subscription: free

Start learning a language before you go abroad. 

Start learning a language before you go abroad.  (Apple Store)

Learning some of the local language can help you blend in and get you to where you need to be, whether that’s to the restroom or to your next attraction. Duolingo is a popular language learning app that can teach you the basics, and it’s free to download from the Apple Store.

Slim backpack: $36.99

A less bulky backpack helps you blend in. 

A less bulky backpack helps you blend in.  (Amazon )

Nothing shouts tourist like a giant chunky backpack filled with everything you brought with you on your trip. When you’re out for the day, bring a separate, slimmer backpack for just the essentials. That way, you look like everyone else.

Amazon has an ultrathin laptop backpack, perfect for business trips or everyday traveling. Walmart also has a casual, slim backpack where you can keep your laptop, phone, wallet and everything else you need.

Lens kit for iPhone and Android: $41.98

Take your camera up a notch with a lens for your phone camera. 

Take your camera up a notch with a lens for your phone camera.  (Amazon )

Instead of lugging around a clunky camera, upgrade your iPhone or Android’s camera with a small lens kit for your phone. It makes taking pictures of people, landscapes and major attractions easy. Just clip the lens onto your phone and your camera becomes a semi-professional camera.

Comfortable sneakers: $115

A good pair of Nikes are perfect for traveling to any country. 

A good pair of Nikes are perfect for traveling to any country.  (Nike)

Comfortable sneakers that are stylish help you blend in with your surroundings while keeping your feet from hurting. Retro Nikes come in a variety of colors and have been the comfortable go-to shoe for years. Hokas are also strong options, built for ultimate comfort no matter where you’re walking.

Plain hoodie: on sale for $13

Original price: $26

Keep your style simple with a plain hoodie. 

Keep your style simple with a plain hoodie.  (Amazon )

You can’t beat a plain hoodie when you’re traveling. It doesn’t draw attention, is comfortable and has plenty of pocket space. Men can find baggy Hanes sweatshirts on Amazon for just $13. Women can find SHEWIN sweatshirts also on Amazon in dozens of colors.

Travel adapter: on sale for $22.99

Original price: $24.99

Charge your phone and other devices in other countries with an adapter. 

Charge your phone and other devices in other countries with an adapter.  (Amazon )

When you’re traveling, you don’t want to be embarrassed every time you have to ask the hotel front desk for a compatible phone or tablet charger. Bring a travel adapter, like this one from Amazon, which easily transforms different outlets in Europe, Asia, Canada, Australia and other countries. Walmart also has a variety of travel adapters you can choose from. 