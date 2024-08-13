Be a cool tourist with these 7 travel essentials

Ditch the guidebook and fanny pack and blend in with the locals wherever you’re traveling to. Blending in means you’ll be less of a target for scams, and you can feel like you’re truly part of the culture. From the basics like what to wear and how to find your way around, the travel essentials on this list will help you fit in with ease.

Wearing neutral-colored clothes helps you blend in and these shorts with zipping pockets makes it harder for pickpockets to take your valuables. Amazon also has a five-pack of women’s shorts that have zip pockets.

Visiting somewhere colder? Opt for joggers instead of shorts. They’re comfortable for long trips, have zip-up pockets and come in a variety of neutral colors so you don’t stand out. You can find women’s joggers on Amazon for under $35 or get a men’s three-pack of joggers.

Learning some of the local language can help you blend in and get you to where you need to be, whether that’s to the restroom or to your next attraction. Duolingo is a popular language learning app that can teach you the basics, and it’s free to download from the Apple Store.

Nothing shouts tourist like a giant chunky backpack filled with everything you brought with you on your trip. When you’re out for the day, bring a separate, slimmer backpack for just the essentials. That way, you look like everyone else.

Amazon has an ultrathin laptop backpack, perfect for business trips or everyday traveling. Walmart also has a casual, slim backpack where you can keep your laptop, phone, wallet and everything else you need.

Instead of lugging around a clunky camera, upgrade your iPhone or Android’s camera with a small lens kit for your phone. It makes taking pictures of people, landscapes and major attractions easy. Just clip the lens onto your phone and your camera becomes a semi-professional camera.

Comfortable sneakers that are stylish help you blend in with your surroundings while keeping your feet from hurting. Retro Nikes come in a variety of colors and have been the comfortable go-to shoe for years. Hokas are also strong options, built for ultimate comfort no matter where you’re walking.

You can’t beat a plain hoodie when you’re traveling. It doesn’t draw attention, is comfortable and has plenty of pocket space. Men can find baggy Hanes sweatshirts on Amazon for just $13. Women can find SHEWIN sweatshirts also on Amazon in dozens of colors.

When you’re traveling, you don’t want to be embarrassed every time you have to ask the hotel front desk for a compatible phone or tablet charger. Bring a travel adapter, like this one from Amazon, which easily transforms different outlets in Europe, Asia, Canada, Australia and other countries. Walmart also has a variety of travel adapters you can choose from.