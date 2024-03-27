20 sustainable products you should switch to this Earth Day

Doing your part to make the world a more sustainable place is easier than ever. Most items and products we use in our day-to-day lives can be easily switched out for more eco-friendly options.

You can switch out your paper towels for reusable ones, buy a green mattress, collect rainwater for use around the house and clean your whole home with plant-based cleaners. You can find all of these items, and more on Amazon and through companies who have made it their mission to deliver sustainable products.

Celebrate Earth Day this year by switching to these sustainable products.

Kitchen

Bathroom

Bedroom

Outdoor

Composting is one of the easiest ways to reduce your reliance on plastic trash bags. Most food scraps can be put into a countertop compost bin and composted down into usable soil you can put in your gardens. You can find a variety of other countertop compost bins on sale at Home Depot.

If you make coffee every day, ditch the paper coffee filters and switch to a reusable coffee filter you can reuse each day. Find other permanent coffee filter options through Walmart.

Rather than using plastic bags or plastic wrap to store your food in your fridge, eco-friendly beeswax wraps keep your food fresh and can be reused. This nine-pack includes different-sized wraps for various types of food. For a large variety of beeswax wraps in various sizes and styles, Etee has everything you need.

Instead of constantly throwing away kitchen sponges, these bamboo kitchen brushes are the perfect eco-friendly alternative. You’ll get three different brushes and a replacement head for one of them. Get other affordable bamboo brushes from Walmart.

Paper towels are convenient, but they’re far from sustainable. Reusable paper towels can be put on your paper towel holder and used just like any other paper towel. But, when you’re done with them, just throw them in the washing machine for continued use. Get tons of fun and colorful reusable paper towel designs on Marley’s Monsters.

Blueland toilet bowl cleaner is the first plastic-free toilet bowl cleaner. It’s made from plant-based ingredients and doesn’t come in plastic packaging. Get other Blueland cleaning products right on Blueland’s site.

Switching to biodegradable trash bags in your bathroom can help you avoid using more plastic than you have to. These 2.6-gallon bags are perfect for small trash cans like the one in your bathroom. For more biodegradable trash bag sizes, head to Plastic Place to start shopping.

To add some fun to your bathroom, this cactus-shaped cleaning brush is made mostly from recycled materials. It sits in a plant pot-shaped bowl, making it a unique addition to any bathroom. EarthHero also has tons of non-plastic toilet brush options.

To switch from toilet paper, which is often not sustainable, install a bidet. There’s a reason half the world uses them – they’re more sanitary and help you avoid constantly buying toilet paper. The Tushy basic 2.0 bidet is super easy to install and even easier to use. For different colors and models, visit the Tushy site to pick out your next bidet.

If you’re not ready to switch to a bidet, consider switching to a biodegradable toilet paper like that offered by Betterway. It’s soft to use and is much better for the planet. Another well-known, aptly named eco-friendly toilet paper brand is Who Gives a Crap. Find fun designs of soft, ultra-strong toilet paper that’s good for the environment.

If you want to feel luxurious while you sleep but still have sheets that are good for the planet, switch to these Bella Coterie bamboo sheets. They’re ultra soft and have extra deep sides to fit better over your mattress. For truly luxurious, hotel-like sheets that are comfy and made from bamboo, check out Cariloha’s site.

A green tea mattress offers a cool, comfortable night’s sleep. Plus, it’s made from certified-organic materials that are free from harmful chemicals. This one ships in a box for easy handling. One of the most breathable, comfortable and highly rated mattresses is the Avocado mattress. It’s American-made and is certified organic, perfect for those with allergies or anyone looking for one of the best nights of sleep they’ve ever had.

Pillows made from bamboo are meant to stay fluffy while still being breathable. This two-pack is hypoallergenic and made from materials that are good for humans and the planet. Just like their mattresses, Avocado pillows are comfortable, luxurious options.

If you want to add a rug to your room, consider finding one made from recycled materials. A RealLife rug is made from recycled materials and comes in a variety of colors and designs. For beautiful, washable rugs made from 100% recycled polyester, check out all Revival has to offer.

To keep your mattress clean and make sure it lasts, consider putting on an eco-friendly mattress protector. This Naturepedic cover is made of organic cotton that’s breathable and keeps you cool at night. For the ultimate mattress protection, Happsy has organic, well-made options for every budget.

Even outdoor rugs can be sustainable. Made from 100% recycled plastic, Fab Habitat outdoor rugs are made to get wet and dry quickly. You can pick from over a dozen different bright colors and designs. If you want an outdoor rug that looks as fancy as an indoor one, Boutique Rugs has options made from recycled materials.

Round-Up and other chemical-based weed killers are terrible for both people and the environment. Switch to a natural weed and grass killer. Natural Armor is made from ingredients that are safe for you, your pets and your other plants. Home Depot also has multiple natural weed killer options.

Organic potting soil is better for your plants and for you, particularly if you’re growing vegetables or herbs. The Vermont Compost Company uses a premium mixed organic soil made from all-natural ingredients. To find organic soil options for raised gardens, pots or in-ground planting, visit Home Depot.

For an easy-to-use compost setup, go with the Vivosun tumbling composter. Just set it up outside and throw your food scraps you collect into it. Spin it around every so often so the scraps compost evenly, and you’ve got a bunch of soil ready to use. Home Depot also has affordable tumbling composter options.

Rainwater can be used to water gardens, rinse fruits and veggies and flushing compostable toilets, among other things. This 50-gallon rain catcher helps you collect all the water you could need. Just set it up under your gutters or open the lid and it’ll quickly collect water. To find different rain barrel options that fit your needs, you can find a variety of choices at Home Depot.

