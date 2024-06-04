'Busy bragging' job trend sparks debate on social media, plus a nostalgic dessert recipe to make at home

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
‘DOESN'T IMPRESS PEOPLE' – The new career trend dubbed "busy bragging," calls out busy bees who tout their accomplishments too much at work. Here's what social media users and a career coach has to say. Continue reading...
MOVING ON – This scenic Southern city is the most popular U.S. state to move to in 2024, according to a new report. Continue reading...
SWEET NOSTALGIA – Try this white chocolate banana cream pie to make all your loved ones smile, thanks to a recipe courtesy of Chef Rodney Freidank at Soby's New South Cuisine. Continue reading...
FOR THE FIT DAD – Check out 10 Father's Day gift ideas for dads who love to exercise as well as those who are just getting started on their fitness journey. Continue reading...
'AT A CROSSROADS' – "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth has a new book, "The War on Warriors," and spoke to Fox News Digital about the U.S. military, his belief in a strong force and his concerns going forward. Continue reading...
QUIZ TIME – Take our latest American Culture Quiz to test yourself on celeb birthstones and birthplaces, plus salutes to D-Day and Old Glory. Continue reading...
TASTEFUL & SECRETIVE – A Normandy family serves farmhouse cider, plus D-Day history, from a medieval castle at Omaha Beach. Check out this treasure of local culinary traditions. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion