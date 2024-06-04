Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

'Busy bragging' job trend sparks debate on social media, plus a nostalgic dessert recipe to make at home

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Workers and employees

Employees can make their work achievements more obvious by setting up check-ins with managers to share progress, which is "much better than busy bragging," said an expert. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘DOESN'T IMPRESS PEOPLE' – The new career trend dubbed "busy bragging," calls out busy bees who tout their accomplishments too much at work. Here's what social media users and a career coach has to say. Continue reading...

MOVING ON – This scenic Southern city is the most popular U.S. state to move to in 2024, according to a new report. Continue reading...

SWEET NOSTALGIA – Try this white chocolate banana cream pie to make all your loved ones smile, thanks to a recipe courtesy of Chef Rodney Freidank at Soby's New South Cuisine. Continue reading...

white chocolate banana pie split

You can make this restaurant favorite dating back to 1997 all on your own, thanks to Chef Rodney Freidank. (Soby’s New South Cuisine; iStock)

FOR THE FIT DAD – Check out 10 Father's Day gift ideas for dads who love to exercise as well as those who are just getting started on their fitness journey. Continue reading...

'AT A CROSSROADS' – "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth has a new book, "The War on Warriors," and spoke to Fox News Digital about the U.S. military, his belief in a strong force and his concerns going forward. Continue reading...

QUIZ TIME – Take our latest American Culture Quiz to test yourself on celeb birthstones and birthplaces, plus salutes to D-Day and Old Glory. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know the topics from this week's quiz?  (Getty Images/iStock)

TASTEFUL & SECRETIVE – A Normandy family serves farmhouse cider, plus D-Day history, from a medieval castle at Omaha Beach. Check out this treasure of local culinary traditions. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

