Buyer of 'Silence of the Lambs' house is turning Buffalo Bill's home into 'boutique accommodation'

Finally, Buffalo Bill’s torture house is going to be an "immersive experience."

That’s what the new owner, Chris Rowan, told Fox News about the more-than-century-old home that served as Buffalo Bill’s murder lair in "The Silence of the Lambs."

Rowan purchased the four-bedroom home at the end of January, and soon the iconic property will welcome guests for overnight stays, fan tours and special events, including weddings.

The first two guests to stay at Buffalo Bill’s House are likely to be welcomed for a weekend visit in March, and are being randomly selected through a contest hosted on social media.

Those wishing to enter for a chance to win will need to follow and like the @BuffaloBillsHouse account on both Instagram and Facebook. They will also need to leave a comment with the #buffalobillshouse hashtag, and tag a friend who would like to accompany them for the weekend. Multiple tags are welcome for increasing the odds of being selected, but contest rules ask that each comment be limited to one tag each.

Last but not least, contest hopefuls are asked to share Buffalo Bill’s announcement post to their Instagram and Facebook stories.

Winners should also note that they will be responsible for their own travel to the Pennsylvania home. A refundable $500 security deposit is required in addition to copies of a credit card and driver’s license.

Rowan described Buffalo Bill’s House as a "boutique accommodation" that will create long-lasting memories for fans of the Academy Award-winning horror film. Meals won’t be provided at this point in time; however, the home does have a functional kitchen.

Rowan reportedly purchased the famous 8 Circle Street home in Perry Township Fay, Penn. for $290,000, according to real estate sales data aggregated by Zillow. He plans on using his background as an art director and prop stylist on movie sets to turn the home into a cinematic experience that provides guided tours for fans or filming opportunities for professionals.

Future plans for the property include recreated sets from "The Silence of the Lambs," such as Buffalo Bill’s workshop, the well where he trapped victims, and other identifiable prop-filled scenes for photo opportunities.

Not only will the three-story home be available for horror movie fans to tour, but branded merchandise will also be offered to commemorate visits and overnight stays.

For those who are fully committed to the property, Buffalo Bill’s House will be available to rent for weddings and special events that can be hosted inside the 2,334-square-foot home or on its 1.76-acre lot, where a gazebo, wraparound porch and koi pond are located. Views of the Youghiogheny River can also be seen from the home.

"As the new owner of Buffalo Bill's House, I'm looking to provide fans with an immersive experience designed by a lifelong horror fan who is fortunate enough to live the American dream," Rowan told Fox News.