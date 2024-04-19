Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Bride invites 4 individuals with Down syndrome to be in her wedding bridal party: 'Best day ever'

Bride Kayrin Callaghan couldn't say 'I do' to her husband without four people by her side

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A bride-to-be made sure to include some of those closest to her in her wedding-day festivities in a very meaningful way. 

Kayrin Callaghan, 31, got engaged to Alex Slater-Brown, 26, in April 2022. 

The personal assistant from Camborne, England, said she knew she wanted to include four people whom she told SWNS were like family to her.

Jamie, Daisy, Francesca and Chloe were the four "flowermaids" at Callaghan’s Oct. 2023 wedding. They are four individuals with Down syndrome whom Callaghan cares for daily. 

"I find it really important to me that the people that I spend every day with, you know — these people are like family to me," she said. 

Callaghan wedding day

Bride Kayrin Callaghan said she wanted those who were like family to her to be a big part of her special day. (SWNS)

The mother of two said she asked the four people to be part of her wedding by giving them balloon gifts that read, "Will you be my flowermaids?" 

"They opened the boxes, and Francesca, who is the best at reading, read what it said aloud to everyone," she recalled. 

She added, "Their reaction was amazing — and we had lots of tears."

Callaghan wedding flowermaids

The individuals whom Callaghan takes care of were given a big role on her wedding day. She said the experience was "really special." (SWNS)

In Oct. 2023, Callaghan and her husband were married with the four special members of their "family" by their side. 

"The girls with Down syndrome wore gold dresses, and my husband’s best friend met them up at the aisle and walked them down, which was really special," she said.

"Their reaction was amazing, and we had lots of tears."

Callaghan told SWNS that the day was special — noting that having these four people with her was amazing. 

"It was amazing to have the people that I love and support around me and be a part of our wedding … [It] can’t get any better than that," she said. 

Callaghan wedding day

A scene from the wedding of Kayrin Callaghan and Alex Slater-Brown is shown — along with some of the people whom Callaghan cares for in her bridal party. (SWNS)

She continued, "To have them be a part of my special day, with my children and best friends, and to give them that opportunity [to dress] up … and have them spoiled for a day is nice because they deserve it."

Callaghan had a Halloween and Disney-themed wedding with pumpkin decorations and a "Little Mermaid"-themed cake. 

"It was the best day ever," she said.

Approximately 250,000 people in the United States have Down syndrome, while about 6,000 babies are born each year with the condition, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 