Buffalo chicken tater tots for NFL football Sunday: Try the recipe

Here’s a recipe that will spice up your game day spread.

The "Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits combines the tangy taste of buffalo chicken dip with crispy tater tots, two "favorite football party foods," according to the blog.

In her post, Debi Morgan, the creator of Quiche My Grits, called the recipe "an interesting combo, but worth every bite."

Aside from tater tots and buffalo chicken dip, the recipe includes a topping of blue cheese crumbles, bacon, dressing and green onions.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

32 oz. bag frozen tater tots

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup buffalo sauce

2 cups rotisserie chicken, diced

1 cup ranch dressing

5 ounces blue cheese crumbles

6 slices cooked bacon, chopped

½ cup green onions, chopped

Instructions

1. Place frozen tater tots in the bottom of a cast iron skillet or casserole dish.

2. Cover tots with shredded cheddar.

3. Mix cream cheese and buffalo sauce together with a mixer. Beat on high for 2 minutes. Fold in chicken.

4. Spoon chicken mixture over cheese on top of tots. Crumble bacon over the top.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until bubbly.

6. Mix ranch dressing with half of the blue cheese crumbles.

7. Top tater tots with dressing, other half of the blue cheese crumbles, and green onions.

8. Serve hot with tortilla chips, celery sticks, or just dip it out and eat with a fork.

